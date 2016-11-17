Whitby episodes of The Grand Tour announced

The episodes of Jeremy Clarkson’s new show, The Grand Tour, featuring Whitby have been revealed.

The town will feature in episodes three and four with the blurb for episode three revealing: “the pair are set for a leisurely trip of culture and fine dining until a noisy and unwelcome guest arrives.”

Episode four will also feature the town with the blurb of the episode stating: “The Grand Tour studio tent is back in Whitby, England for various complicated reasons, some of which are James’s fault. In this show, Jeremy Clarkson tests the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, desperately trying to remain impartial despite knowing that Richard Hammond owns one, and then compares it to the track-focused BMW M4 GTS.”

The trio’s new series starts tomorrow, with the first episode available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The trio came to Whitby in October for filming, which saw a tent erected on Endeavour Wharf, a stuntman leap from the swing bridge and Jimmy Carr race around the harbour on a jet-ski.