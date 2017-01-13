Whitby emerges unscathed after floods alert

The tidal surge warning was in place and sandbags were at the ready - but in the end, Whitby emerged unscathed from the feared floods.

The town was well prepared with mountain rescue teams, the lifeboat crew, coastguard, police and fire and rescue all on standby, braving the near freezing temperatures and braced for the worst case scenario.

Ian Hugill of Scarborough Mountain Rescue keeps an eye out from Whitby swing bridge at high tide for the tidal surge.

But there was to be no repeats of the floods devastation of 2013, which saw homes, shops and restaurants flooded and the centre of Whitby submerged.

The 4.15am high tide arrived and it was a case of better safe than sorry but thankfully no such devastation this time around and lighter winds than the gale force winds which had been predicted to batter the coast.

The next high tide in Whitby will be 4.35pm today.