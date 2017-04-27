Whitby charity WHISH scoops a Royal accolade

Whitby charity WHISH is among 42 community groups from across the whole of Yorkshire to have been named as winners of a prestigious royal award.

As recipients of The Duke of York’s Community Initiative each of the organisations have proved to Initiative Assessors that whatever service they provide they are making a very real difference to the community they serve.

The award, which is made annually and is only open to groups active in Yorkshire, was presented to recipients at a ceremony at Huddersfield University.

However, three representatives from each group will be travelling to London to attend a reception at St James Palace which is being hosted by the scheme’s Patron HRH The Duke of York.

Yvonne Harrison of WHISH –Whitby Hidden Impairment Support and Help group – said in her recent Whitby Gazette column: “We have just received a very public well done from the Duke of York, who has chosen us as one of the Yorkshire-based groups to receive his award.”

WHISH is a small parent-led charity. It currently supports around 130 children and young people who have a hidden impairment or disability.

Despite being completely self-funded it also provides information, training (for both parents/carers and professionals), parent groups, family outings, sport, arts and social activities for children and teenagers and a multi-sensory room.

It will further benefit from a charity golf day on Wednesday July 26, being run by Serco at Kirkbymoorside Golf Club. Call Mel or Sarah on 01751 477840.