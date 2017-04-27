Search

Whitby charity WHISH scoops a Royal accolade

Philip Ingram. Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, presenting the Duke of York's Community Initiative to to WHISH's Vicky Millson.

Whitby charity WHISH is among 42 community groups from across the whole of Yorkshire to have been named as winners of a prestigious royal award.

As recipients of The Duke of York’s Community Initiative each of the organisations have proved to Initiative Assessors that whatever service they provide they are making a very real difference to the community they serve.

The award, which is made annually and is only open to groups active in Yorkshire, was presented to recipients at a ceremony at Huddersfield University.

However, three representatives from each group will be travelling to London to attend a reception at St James Palace which is being hosted by the scheme’s Patron HRH The Duke of York.

Yvonne Harrison of WHISH –Whitby Hidden Impairment Support and Help group – said in her recent Whitby Gazette column: “We have just received a very public well done from the Duke of York, who has chosen us as one of the Yorkshire-based groups to receive his award.”

WHISH is a small parent-led charity. It currently supports around 130 children and young people who have a hidden impairment or disability.

Despite being completely self-funded it also provides information, training (for both parents/carers and professionals), parent groups, family outings, sport, arts and social activities for children and teenagers and a multi-sensory room.

It will further benefit from a charity golf day on Wednesday July 26, being run by Serco at Kirkbymoorside Golf Club. Call Mel or Sarah on 01751 477840.