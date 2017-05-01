Whitby cafe hit by major fire

A famous Whitby cafe has been hit by a major fire overnight.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said crews were originally called to the blaze at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby at 10.15pm on Sunday night (April30).

Witnesses could see flames through the roof of the cafe which is among Britain's top fish and chip eateries.

The Magpie Cafe tweeted this morning: "Everyone is okay and no one was hurt. Thank you @NorthYorksFire for your help. We're down there now, surveying the damage."

Owners added: "Thank you all for your kind wishes and support. It is much appreciated."

Crews from six stations including Whitby, Saltburn, Lythe, Danby, Robin Hood's Bay and Scarborough attended the incident on Pier Road.

The damage to the roof at the Magpie Cafe. Picture by Ceri Oakes

A fire service spokesperson said "We were called to a fire in the roof space of a commercial building on Pier Road.

"Four appliances were in attendance and one aerial ladder."

No one was injured in the fire which crews worked on for six hours.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there will be presence at the property throughout the day.

picture by Ceri Oakes

It is apparent from pictures that there is damage to the roof.