Whitby balloon tribute in memory of brave Bradley Lowery

A balloon release was held at Whitby’s lighthouse in memory of the brave youngster, Bradley Lowery, who passed away aged 6.

Dozens of Whitby people turned out to pay their respects to the young Sunderland fan who captured the hearts of the nation with his beaming smile.

A balloon tribute to Bradley Lowery. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Young Bradley had been terminally ill with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

In his final weeks he enjoyed a family holiday on the Yorkshire Coast, visiting Whitby along with the Sealife Centre in Scarborough.

Paying tribute to her son, his mum Gemma said: “He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words.”

A woman reads a touching message at the balloon release for Bradley Lowery in Whitby.

Bradley's funeral will be held today at St Joseph's Church in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham.