Whitby artists’ work in 10th year special

Work by Whitby artists is set to feature in a forthcoming exhibition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Danby’s Inspired By .... gallery.

The Past and Present Exhibition brings together an extensive body of work, much of it specially created for the exhibition, from many artists who have been involved with the Inspired by… gallery at The Moors National Park Centre during the last decade.

The exhibition will also showcase the work of artists who will be represented in future exhibitions at Danby.

Twenty one artists will showcase thei work during the milestone exhibition which sees many first showings of new work including paintings by John Freeman and Clare Caulfield, and a fascinator designed by milliner Bridget Bailey, together with existing paintings by artist Len Tabner.

The gallery, which is free to enter, has hosted around 100 exhibitions since it first opened in 2007.

Each year it provides a valuable platform for up to 100 emerging, local and nationally-acclaimed artists whose work has been inspired by the diverse landscape of the North York Moors.

The initial success of the gallery, which now attracts around 103,000 visitors annually, led to the National Park extending the exhibition space and through the formation of a volunteer group eight years’ ago, more artists and exhibitions are now being supported every year.

The wild moorland, majestic coastline and quiet dales together with the heritage of the North York Moors National Park have provided a rich seam of inspiration for artists over the years using a wide range of media – from textiles and ceramics through to photography to paintings.

The first day of Past and Present opens with a Love in the Air event on the Sunday before Valentine’s Day, which will also lift the curtain on a display of jewellery that features in a parallel exhibition at the gallery entitled ‘Heart of the Landscape’.

Sally Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by… gallery comments: “Past and Present will be a celebration of all the achievements of the last decade, particularly the strong relationships we have built with art galleries and artists and the support we have been able to give to those artists who have a real passion for the National Park. Having been involved with the gallery right from the start, I’m still impressed with and proud of the creativity and new ways that artists find to express the special qualities of the North York Moors such as the huge walk-in fabric beehive created by artist Laney Birkhead and the tree root sculptures by Azad Mohammed.

“Inspired by… is now a popular visitor attraction and we’re looking forward to working with more emerging as well as familiar artists in the future.”

The special exhibition runs from February 12 to March 13.

The gallery opens 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday 12 February and then daily from Saturday 18 February onwards.

Call 01439 772 737 or visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/inspiredby for more information.