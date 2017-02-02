Whitby area to star in more big movies

Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis became the latest star seen in the Whitby area, joining a long list of visiting celebrities including Bill Nighy and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Day-Lewis was filming at Lythe, Robin Hood’s Bay and Staithes for a hotly-anticipated collaboration between the actor and director Paul Thomas Anderson, on a production about fashion in the 1950s.

Filming in Staithes. Picture by Glenn Kilpatrick of www.whitby-photography.com

The star of Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, was back on set donning period clothing, with much of the filming taking place at St Oswald’s Church in Lythe, The Victoria Hotel at Robin Hood’s Bay and on Staithes beach.



Area director for Welcome to Yorkshire, Janet Deacon, says it is not difficult to see why the Whitby area attracts such productions.

She said: “Once film crews visit the destinations to do their recces they instantly fall in love with the area.



“The beauty and diversity of our coastline together with the warm welcome and our ongoing commitment to the Screen Yorkshire Film Friendly Partnership Charter enables us to attract film and TV production from across the globe.”

Scenes being shot in Staithes. Picture by Glenn Kilpatrick of www.whitby-photography.com



It is not yet known for certain what the latest production involving Day-Lewis is called, but photographs captured by Whitby photographer Glenn Kilpatrick indicate it may be titled ‘Phantom Thread’.



Fishing boats have been hired by the film crew in Staithes and historic cottages used as locations for the production in recent days.

It is Day-Lewis’s first big-screen project since 2012 hit Lincoln, which saw him win his third Best Actor gong at the Oscars.

The film itself is a big deal within the movie world. The production is the first link-up between director Paul Thomas Anderson and Day-Lewis since the 2007 hit ‘There Will Be Blood’.

A set for the production in Lythe. Picture by Ceri Oakes.



Commenting on the impact of filming on tourism in the area, Janet Deacon added: “Film tourism is extremely important as it has provides huge economic and cultural benefits on the locality.



“Last year alone the local tourism office dealt with 92 enquiries from film/tv companies, many of which went on to film in the area.”