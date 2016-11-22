Whitby area hit by heavy overnight flooding

The river Esk has burst its banks, with Ruswarp and Sleights badly affected.

The Met Office said that at Fylingdales over 42mm of rainfall had been recorded.

Flooding at Ruswarp Mill. Picture by Glenn Kilpatrick of Whitby Photography.

Particularly affected was the A169 at Blue Bank, Sleights on the outskirts of Whitby where seven vehicles were stuck in water.

Fire Crews from Whitby, Lythe and Goathland assisted with the vehicles, ensuring the safety of occupants and stabilisation of vehicles until the area could be made safe with sandbags. The A169 is currently closed at Blue Bank.

Nearby at The Carrs at Ruswarp, two more people were rescued from their car.

Fire crews from Robin Hood’s Bay, Lythe, Danby, Whitby and Goathland all attended flooding incidents in the area.

Gravel From the Blue Bank Escape Lane had washed into the village at Sleights. Picture by Glenn Kilpatrick of Whitby Photography.

