Whitby Abbey to be cast in stunning new light

Whitby Abbey is set to be cast in a whole new light this week as part of the spectacular Illuminated Abbey spectacle.

It isn’t hard to see why the gothic structure inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel, with crowds set to gather to gaze in amazement at the unique spooky spectacle.

Site manager Delphine Jasmin-Belisle said: “Whitby’s gothic history has long been acknowledged as the spark that triggered the creation of the most famous vampire of all time.

“For the past five years we have celebrated this history by lighting up the Abbey, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever; the perfect opportunity to experience Halloween.”

The show will begin on Wednesday evening as costumed characters emerged from the shadows to tell families and visitors the tales of Whitby’s past.

The evenings will culminate in a thrilling live action performance of Dracula, taking place at 8pm each night.

Coinciding with half term, the Illuminated Abbey event brings families and keen photographers in from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the remarkable spectacle.

You can see the Abbey cast in spectacular light until next Tuesday.

Tickets can be booked in advance online at: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/whitby-abbey.