Whitby Abbey free for locals this Saturday

To celebrate Local Day this coming Saturday Whitby Abbey will be offering free entry to Whitby residents.

All you need do is bring proof that your address is based in the following postcodes: YO21,YO22,TS13.

Whitby Abbey will be free to enter for locals on Saturday.

Site manager Delphine Jasmin-Belisle said: “We love to welcome the Whitby community to the abbey and we decided to change our local day from early spring to a midsummer day, so visitors can really enjoy the best of everything on the day. We are very proud to care for this coastal gem and hope that Whitby people can really relax and enjoy the site as if it were their very own back garden...with views that aren’t too bad either!”

The usual prices will apply for visitors from outside the area: Adults: £7.60, Child (5-15 years) £4.60, Concession £6.80, family (2 adults, 3 children) £19.80.

The Abbey is open every day from 10am to 6pm throughout the summer months.

Next month the abbey will have special performances of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, performed in the scenic surroundings.

Performances will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

Tickets will be available on the day. Performances are at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and last for approximately one hour.

Then the following month a Magical Travelling Circus will be coming to the star attraction on Thursday, August 17 to Sunday, August 20.