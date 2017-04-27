Where and when to watch the Tour de Yorkshire in Whitby - route details

Get ready early to secure the best spots in and around Whitby for this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The riders will pass through Whitby and the surrounding villages tomorrow.

Send your pictures from the Tour to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk



The timings have been calculated as the peloton gets ready to fly through town, taking in some of the most iconic sights, including the swing bridge and the abbey.



Timings for the newly expanded race caravan have also been included and list the stop-off points where fans will be treated to a host of promotional goodies from the official race partners.



The Stage of the Coast and Wolds on Friday April 28 begins at 12.35pm at Bridlington Spa and the first intermediate sprint will be contested in Pocklington at 1.48pm before the riders tackle the Côte de Garrowby Hill at 2.06pm.



The next climb comes on the Côte de Goathland at 3.42pm, before the riders are expected to reach Sleights at around 3.50pm.

Where the riders will pass in Whitby.



The race reaches the coast at Whitby for the second intermediate sprint point outside Whitby Abbey at around 4.03pm.



The Côte de Robin Hood’s Bay must then be ascended at 4.19pm before the finish along Scarborough’s North Bay at 5pm.



The times listed are approximate and people are encouraged to get into place at least 30 minutes ahead of time.

Road closures:

Artwork has been going up around Yorkshire.



The county council has also issued the roads that will be closed tomorrow, from 2pm to 6pm: New Quay Road, Bridge Street and Church Street.



From 3.15pm to 4.45pm, rolling road closures: Prospect Hill, Downdinner Hill, Bagdale, Green Lane and Hawsker Lane.



There will be no parking on these roads from 7am to 6pm tomorrow.



Whitby is being encouraged to turn the town blue and yellow and get on board with the huge community effort for the Tour de Yorkshire.