Whale found washed up on beach

A dead whale has been washed up on the beach at Flamborough.

Coastguards were called to Truckway, between South Landing and the lighthouse, shortly after noon today.

A spokesman at the coastguard station in Bridlington said: “The National History Museum may take an interest and want to carry out an autopsy for information gathering and they will decide in due course how they want the local authority to dispose of it.”

They urged members of the public to keep away from the carcass.