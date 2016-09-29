Welcome to Whitby ... in East Cheshire

There are Whitbys in Jamaica, Canada, South Africa, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and in West Virginia in America.

But what about the only other Whitby in the UK ... at Ellesmere Port, East Cheshire.I had been intending to visit for about 20 years.

A highlight was the free parking, just off the main street – for a maximum of 14 hours.

Yes, 14 hours.

But that was more than enough time to take a tour, talk to its people, and see its schools (Whitby High and the University Church of England Academy) and hospital.

Right on the edge of the township, the municipal leaders take up residence in huge lubyankas – the civic centre (which was hosting a wedding), the grey, faceless constabulary HQ, schools, a hospital, a bus station bigger than Sleights, and a large library with more staff than readers.

I thought everyone in the country, if not the world,had heard of Whitby by the Esk home of Cook and Caedmon, famed for the Scoresbys andJoanne Froggatt, and renowned for Dracula and the abbey.

But chats to people in the township by the Ellesmere canal – 120 miles in a six-hour round trip from here – took me by surprise.

They are a friendly set of people just six miles north of Chester but no-one had heard of our Whitby.

Well, one person had but they had never been here.

Whitby, East Cheshire, is mainly one busy main road, with a leafy area at one end and a big traffic junction at the other.

The majority of people seemed to be packed into a salon where nails were being painted but I called at the petrol station first, just across the traffic lights from where the area technically ends. I optimistically announced that I had come all the way from the other Whitby and asked if they had been there.

“No, not heard of it,” said a young assistant.

Slightly in shock, I was more hopeful when an older assistant joined in and said: “Whitby, that’s Yorkshire isn’t it? I’ve not been there, but I went to York once.”

Encouraged by this glimmer of hope, I avoided theMorrisons and Co-op but tried the local newsagent in the main street.

But he said: “No. I’ve not heard about that Whitby.” Puzzingly adding: “I’ve not been here long.”

So I tried Deb ’n’ Leas barber’s as they awaited customers. The younger hairdresser had not heard of Captain Cook’s town but her colleague revealed: “I have.

“But I’ve not been there.”

Undeterred in the quest to find someone in their Whitby who had heard of our Whitby, I tried the big library. But despite the assistance of a member of staff whom I was assured would know, there was no information on Whitby, East Cheshire.

Nothing. Not even a leaflet.

Trying to help, I suggested that there must be something going on, a small local event perhaps, maybe a community event such as a jumble sale? “No. Doesn’t look like we have anything. It comes under Ellesmere Port.”

Getting desperate, I popped over the main road to Whitby Wines. They must have toasted the home of St Hilda, the place that created the date of Easter for the entire western world?

The helpful owner Atif Amin who has run the business with his father for 35 years, said: “Yes, I have heard of Whitby in North Yorkshire.”

Phew. He continued: “I’ve heard that it is a nice place to visit. I would go to it.”

But he added: “I’ve not been there.”

In the hope of finding a Whitby-Whitby connection after that, I had to settle with spotting places of the same name ... Whitby Road, Whitby Group Practice, Whitby Hall (once the name of the Cholmley’s mansion next to our abbey), Whitby High School, Whitby park ... etc.

There was no Whitby swing bridge but there was a signpost to Ellesmere Port saying Boat Museum. Whitby township only has 18 acres of water in the entire place – maybe not enough to equal an Esk flood.

Next time itwill have to be a trip to the seaside resort of Whitby in the Turks and Caicos Islands, south of Florida, where someone among the 1,300 islanders might have been to Whitby by the Esk.

