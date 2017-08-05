We saw son wed in Canada, from Sleights home!

Have your say

A Sleights couple were thrilled to watch their son get married abroad on Sunday – but did so without leaving the comfort of their home.

Elaine and David Gibson were unable to make the 2,800-mile journey from Sleights to where their son Mark, a professor, lives in Canada.

So they used the power of the internet, connecting on to text and video messaging app Skype to make sure they didn’t miss his big day.

The wedding took place in the garden of Mark, 49 and his new wife Suzanne’s home in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was conducted by a Justice of the Peace.

Elaine told the Whitby Gazette this week: “We feel his wedding was a modern day sign of the times as we watched it at home in Sleights on our laptop – we didn’t have to leave the country.

“It has been a new experience for ourselves and feel it was a very modern wedding.

“We are very proud of him.”

The couple met while working together at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

Mark is a professor, lecturing on global warming, while Suzanne, 41, works for NASA.

Elaine and David are former landlords of the Hart Inn pub at Sandsend.

