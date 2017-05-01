‘We’re confident that new apprentices will thrive at our school’

A further apprenticeship intake has started at Whitby Fishing School for the next 12 months.

Over the forthcoming months, these new apprentices will participate in a mixture of academic and practical hands on learning.

After this period, successful students will be awarded with a Level 2 Apprenticeship in Maritime Studies.

During induction, the apprentices had the chance to get to know each other and what is expected of them while studying at the training centre.

This part of the course strengthens not only their social and interpersonal skills, but also starts to build a strong foundation for learning new skills.

With this in mind, Whitby Fishing School focuses on various key points throughout their training programme with a view to giving these young, up-and- coming fishermen the opportunity to gain a comprehensive set of maritime skills and qualifications that can be used for the rest of their lives.

Company Director Andrew Hodgson said: “It has been a tough selection process over the last month, and now these successful apprentices are keen to get on with learning the required skills to become a competent and skilled fisherman.

“The Fishing School has a great track record of former apprentices succeeding and moving into employment in the commercial sea fishing sector.

“I am confident that these new apprentices will thrive in their chosen career path, good luck to them all.”

Whitby Fishing School is determined to continue to provide a pathway into the commercial sea fishing sector for young people to thrive and make a successful aritime career.

If you are interested in starting a career at sea contact Whitby Fishing School on (01947) 825871 or visit their website at www.whitbyfishingschool.co.uk to find out more.