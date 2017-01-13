Warnings to remain for evening's high tide

Flood warnings will remain in place today in Scarborough and Whitby for this evening's high tide.

This morning's tidal surge passed without incident but the second, higher tide of the day around 4pm means that businesses and residents are being warned to remain vigilant.

Property owners in the areas at risk are being urged to deploy any flood defences that they have; those owners who require assistance and support to protect their properties, can obtain sandbags from stock piles that are being located at:



Staithes - RNLI boathouse and harbour side near fishermen’s store

Sandsend - council car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank and rear of toilet block adjacent to doctor’s surgery

Whitby - Endeavour Wharf adjacent to the old tourist information centre and various locations along Church Street

Scarborough - outside The Sands complex, various locations along Sandside and Foreshore Road and at Scarborough Spa

Snow and waves batter North Bay

Rescue workers were on standby in Whitby. By Ceri Oakes

High tide came and went

Businesses had taken precautions

Whitby's RNLI crew on standby. By Ceri Oakes

Waves breaking on North Bay on Thursday night