Warning over Bank Holiday delays to rail services in Yorkshire

Rail passengers are being warned to expect delays on northern services as a project preparing for the start of work on HS2 in London gets underway over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Services running on the East Coast Main Line, from Leeds, York and Newcastle to London, will be “extremely busy” on the Leeds Festival weekend of August 26 and 27, according to Network Rail.

The rail manager will be carrying out a £133m engineering project on the network in England - including a scheme to re-route the power supply at London’s Euston station ahead of work starting on the HS2 high speed railway.

West Coast Main Line services, between Glasgow, north west England and London, will be reduced placing an extra burden on the East Coast line and passengers are being urged to plan ahead.

Rob McIntosh, managing director of the London North Eastern and East Midlands route said: “We are investing a record amount across the railway this August bank holiday. It is vital investment which will ensure that we can provide a network which meets the needs of the economies and communities our railway serves.

“We carry out major engineering projects at weekends and bank holidays where possible, as this is when fewer people travel. However, we do appreciate that there’s never an ideal time to work on the railway.

“We know that there are many events going on at this time of the year and that the railway will be busy, so if you do plan on travelling by train, please make sure you plan your journey and allow extra travelling time.”

The Rugby League Challenge Cup final also takes place at Wembley on the Bank Holiday weekend.