Vigil for tragic Cameron

Hundreds of people are set to attend a vigil for tragic teenager Cameron Chadwick who was killed in a horror motorbike accident.

Grieving friends and relatives have planned a gathering tonight (Friday) for the balloon release in memory of the 15-year-old who died on Tuesday evening.

Cameron Chadwick

The memorial will take place at the spot on Helvellyn Road in Norley Hall where Cameron suffered critical injuries.

The site of the horrendous crash has been turned into a floral shrine by the devastated local community.

The Abraham Guest Academy pupil’s death has sparked an outpouring of public grief, with his school friends, their parents and residents who knew him all speaking of their heartbreak and shock and leaving hundreds of tributes on social media.