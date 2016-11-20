Views from the Pews: Seeking forgiveness from God

There are few things in life as frustrating as being late.

I don’t mean the frustration of having to wait for someone else who is late, but rather when we are late ourselves.

That can mean missing our bus or train to work, or not paying our credit card on time, or even failing to get our children to school before the bell. Most of these frustrating events usually cause us little more then an inconvenience, maybe a few pounds at most.

But there is a deadline that we must meet. If we aren’t there on time then we shall regret it forever.

The Bible states that now is the time of God’s favour, now is the day of salvation.

We live in a wonderful time in history, a time in which God’s favour can be known and his salvation enjoyed. But there will come a time when it will be too late for us to receive either. Why do we need God’s favour and salvation? Because without them we must receive the just punishment that our sinful actions deserve. Whoever we are and whatever we have done we have all broken God’s law.

If you don’t think this is true of you then ask yourself: Have I broken any of God’s Ten Commandments? Have I used God’s name wrongly? Have I ever spoken a word which was not totally truthful? Have I ever taken something which was not mine?

There is a day set by God when you and I and everyone who has ever lived must be judged by Jesus Christ.

If guilty of breaking even just one of God’s laws we shall receive the just sentence of everlasting punishment.

Yet there is still time to have that sentence lifted. God wants to pardon you by having someone else take your guilt and punishment. As he died on a cross, Jesus Christ the innocent and sinless Son of God, paid your debt, in your place.

His resurrection on Easter Sunday is the irrefutable evidence of who He is and of what He has accomplished on our behalf.

Today God offers full forgiveness to all who will come in repentance (that is to turn from going my own way) and faith (that is receiving Jesus Christ as the one who died for me and my rightful King).

Don’t put it off any longer, you just do not know when God will call you to his courtroom.

To find out more visit whitbyec.org or telephone 01947 820472.