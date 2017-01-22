Views from the Pews: Never too late to renew your faith

January is passing quickly by, the new year has started.

I recently came across this ditty:

Salvation army, st peter's court whitby.

I am the New Year.

I am an unspoiled page in your book of time.

I am your next chance at the art of living.

I am your opportunity to practice what you have learned during the last twelve months about life.

All that you sought the past year and failed to find is hidden in me;

I am waiting for you to search it out again with more determination.

All the good that you tried to do for others and didn’t achieve last year is mine to grant – providing you have fewer selfish and conflicting desires.

In me lies the potential of all that you have dreamed but didn’t dare to do, all that you hoped but did not perform, all you prayed for but did not yet experience.

Those dreams slumber lightly, waiting to be awakened by the touch of an enduring purpose.

I am your opportunity to renew your allegiance to Christ who said, ‘Behold, I make all things new.’ (Revelation 21:5)

I am the NEW YEAR.

(Author unknown)

I started to look back over my past year and think about what I have achieved in helping build God’s kingdom, some have been good others not so good.

We often think never mind that year has gone, forget it. Start again.

But it’s not too late to do those things, it might just be it was not the time, perhaps we were not equipped for the task, now a year later we may have learned some valuable gems to help us achieve those goals.

I believe that each person is here on this Earth at this time for a specific purpose. Have we realised what ours is yet?

Maybe we have been brooding over missed opportunities or are we trusting God for the future. Are we burdened by thinking why am I here, what’s the point of my life?

Jeremiah 29:11 gives us a wonderful promise: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’

The closing lines in the ditty say: ‘I am your opportunity to renew your allegiance to Christ who said, ‘Behold, I make all things new.’

Happy New Year and God bless you all.