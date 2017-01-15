Views from the Pews: Make a resolution that counts

Happy New Year to you all.

As this is the first time I have written on this page I thought I would introduce myself to you.

My name is Jane Carter and I am the new Methodist Minister within this area.

I cover Whitby, Hawsker, Robin Hood’s Bay, Fylingthorpe, Littlebeck and Briggswath and Sleights.

I live in Sleights with husband Deacon Andrew Carter who is also a Methodist Minister and is working in the North Yorkshire Coast Methodist Circuit which stretches from Whitby to Filey.

We have moved to North Yorkshire from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire. I am sure you have heard of it because of the pork pies! We originally come from West Yorkshire so there is a feeling of us coming home.

At the beginning of the year many of us will make new year’s resolutions.

I wonder six months later how many of us actually keep the resolutions we have made?

Whether it be dieting, joining a gym and committing ourselves to a fitness programme, whether controlling finances, there are 1,001 different resolutions we can make.

Within the life of the Methodist Church we have an annual service called the covenant service which is very much part of its heritage.

It is a service which usually takes place in January and we are reminded of the promises God has made to us throughout history. In return we then make our promises to follow the way of Jesus Christ and to commit ourselves once again to God. It is about affirming the relationship God desires to have with us.

The service recognises that we need to say sorry for the times when we haven’t fulfilled the promises we have made and it gives us the opportunity to start again.

It is more than making a resolution but a commitment to live as a follower of Jesus, and how to share the love God has for each one of us. This love can be shared in many practical ways - helping our neighbour, visiting the sick, listening to those who are alone, cooking a meal for someone.

I wonder if we ever make resolutions to become more involved in social action, volunteering to help others, giving our time and energy?

Each one of us can make a difference within our communities, our world, if we all play a small part.

One area of my work is to see how and where the church can be involved more within its community and I look forward to working and sharing with you.