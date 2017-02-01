Views from the Pews: A place for all in God’s family

I am constantly being challenged by Jesus, and trying to follow His example is some what...well, impossible (I thank God for His grace). That said, as a disciple He calls me to follow Him, He gives us a blue print of the way He wants us to live.

Jesus gives us comfort in the midst of challenging times. When the going gets rough, Jesus gives us peace, as He calms the storm for us. Under persecution He says, “they will hate you because they have hated me first,” but the greatest example He gives us is His servant heart.

The author of creation gets down on His hands and knees and washes His disciples’ feet. In my ministry one of the things I have noticed more than anything, is people need a place to belong, somewhere that has a family vibe. Not just a couple of hours a week but a journey of life.

People need to see that Christians are real people that fail (which I do a lot) and that we celebrate in the highs. Jesus didn’t instruct us to sit in liner formations but be transformers of our culture. Just like He was!

Are you being discipled? Are you discipling others?

If Jesus left us with this commission (Matthew 28:16-20) then I’m pretty sure that is what He wants us to spend our time doing.

Here is what Jesus thought about His relationship with us:

My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command.

I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.

You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit - fruit that will last - and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you. This is my command: Love each other. (John 15:12-17)

If you need a place to belong, an extended family, then why not visit www.hopewhitby.co.uk for more details.