Video: Wild visitors caught on camera at the 'Tree of Life'

A Thixendale-based wildlife photographer and artist has been left stumped by the fantastic reaction to a video he shared online.

When Robert E Fuller shared this seemingly humdrum film about a week in the life of a tree stump on social media he expected it to interest a handful of nature enthusiasts.

Wildlife caught on camera at decaying tree

But within a day it had created a storm on social media, gaining over 500 shares and 1.5k likes on Twitter as well as a large following on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Viewers commented on how encouraging it is to see life conquer death and how peaceful it is to watch so many creatures make use of this decaying stump.

Mr Fuller said: "I couldn’t believe it would interest so many people.

The artist who uses nest cameras hidden in his garden to follow the secret lives of the creatures that live there for his paintings said: “I’ve titled the video ‘The Tree of Life’.