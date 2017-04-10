VIDEO: RNLI lifeboat rescue after reports of 55 people trapped off Yorkshire coast beach

Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue three people cut off by the tide at Robin Hood's Bay.

Not long after returning to harbour both the inshore boat and the all-weather lifeboat were launched to a report of 55 people also cut off at Robin Hood's Bay.

The first call out came at 2pm when three people stranded on rocks alerted the coastguard that they were in difficulty. The inshore lifeboat was launched and promptly returned the three people to safety, dropping them off at Robin Hood's Bay.

Two hours later a member of the public called the coastguard reporting 55 people were trapped on the beach near Stoupe Beck.

The volunteer crew launched both the inshore lifeboat as well as the all-weather lifeboat George and Mary Webb. On arrival at the scene they found that although the call was made with good intent, the people could in fact make their own way to safety. Both boats were stood down.

Coxwain Mike Russell said: 'It was a busy afternoon for our volunteer crew, with two launches in two hours. We'd like to remind people that while they are out enjoying the sunshine on the coast, to take a minute to check the tide times, as it could save their lives'

Regarding the second call out Mike said 'We are a charity that is here to save lives at sea so we will always investigate any report of people in danger, anyone who sees someone in trouble can alert the coastguard by calling 999. In this instance we were pleased to find that the people were safe.'