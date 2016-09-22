VIDEO: Put your feet up to help raise £10,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance with Redbrick

Forget sponsored runs for charity...this weekend you can help raise £10,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance by putting your feet up or getting a good night's sleep!

Simply buying a new sofa or bed at Redbrick, the furniture and interiors department store, will help save lives across Yorkshire.

Bosses have pledged to donate a percentage of every sale to Yorkshire Air Ambulance this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25

This is the third year that the department store has operated a charity weekend for the YAA, raising funds for the rapid response emergency service.

Redbrick, with 40 top names in furniture, lighting, art, accessories, cookware and gifts over four floors, is located in a restored Victorian textile complex at 218 Bradford Road, Batley, West Yorkshire.

Alastair Bailey, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Yorkshire Air Ambulance to raise essential funds and this year we hope to raise a donation in the region of £10,000.

“We genuinely believe it is important that local companies give something back to the community by supporting local charities. Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides such a vital service that could potentially be needed by any one of us.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a life-saving service to more than five million people across the region, attending more than 1,300 incidents each year.

The charity, which is currently replacing its two ageing aircraft with state-of-the-art Airbus helicopters, needs to raise £12,000 every single day - or £4.4million a year - to keep flying.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedic Lee Greenwood, YAA Regional Fundraising Manager Kerry Garner, Redbrick Marketing and Retail Operations Manager Nicola Orrell and Marketing & Digital Media Assistant Joelle Allen.

It provides a life saving 160mph rapid response emergency service every day of the year to five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire, operating out of Nostell Priory near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe, near Thirsk.

To date, over 6,900 patients have been carried to relevant treatment centres.

Kerry Garner, YAA Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “Redbrick is a fantastic supporter of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and we cannot thank them enough for their generosity.

“We couldn’t provide the life-saving service we do without the support of the people and businesses of Yorkshire.”