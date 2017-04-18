VIDEO: Coastguard airlift man from fishing boat in trouble off Yorkshire coast

If you get seasick, this intense footage of a Coastguard team rescuing a Yorkshire fisherman in trouble using a winch into a helicopter may make you feel a little queasy.

Early this morning an unwell fisherman was airlifted from a fishing vessel 10 nautical miles off the coast of Whitby.

The Staithes Coastguard team said: "UK Coastguard received a VHF Radio call from the 18 metre fishing vessel, requesting medical assistance for the unwell crew member at around 8.15am.

"The UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside and the Whitby RNLI official Lifeboat were sent the location.

"Although visibility was good, the sea state was rough and there was a 25 knot wind.

"The casualty was winched on board and taken to James Cook Hospital, where the landing site was manned by the Staithes Coastguard and Skinningrove Coastguard Rescue Teams.

"We wish him a speedy recovery"