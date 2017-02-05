Vet Will Tulley to speak at Whitby dairy group event

Wet Will Tulley is the speaker at Whitby Dairy Discussion Group’s next meeting on Monday (Feb 6) at The Stables at Cross Butts, Whitby.

The talk is about Maximising the Milk Cheque/Maintaining Margins.

Will graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and then worked in predominantly Dairy Practice in the UK for 11 years, gaining the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Certificate in cattle health and production in 2007. In 2010 he moved to New Zealand where he was employed as Senior Lecturer in Dairy Cattle Health and Production at Massy University.

Moving back to the UK, Will took up a position as a dairy nutritionist at EBVC where he is now head the Farm Consultancy part of the business. He attained Membership of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists in Ruminant Nutrition, with his particular interests being quality forage production and efficient milk production.

The meeting starts at 7.45pm.