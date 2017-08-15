Vandalised NYMR teak carriages back on track

Four of the eight teak NYMR carriages damaged in a vandalism incident are now back up and running.

Between 10pm on Saturday July 22 and 7am on Sunday July 23, the historic train carriages parked at Pickering Railway Station’s main car park were vandalised. Windows were smashed and the inside of the carriages were severely damaged. But a quick response has meant some are now back in action.

Four of the carriages are back in action.

Chris Price, NYMR’s general manager said: “The fast response from businesses and the local community has meant that we have been able to turnaround four of the carriages very quickly. The carriages have now been professionally cleaned and temporary light fittings have been used until we can replace them with heritage lighting.

"The buffet bar which was the most badly damaged of the set, will not be running this season, however we have made provisions for a replacement bar so that all services can operate. The other carriages are currently being worked on by the Carriage and Wagon Department.

"We kindly ask that any future donations be given to our new appeal 'Yorkshire's Magnificent Journey Appeal', which includes safeguarding, preserving and protecting these carriages for the future. Part of the new appeal includes a new carriage shed, which will not only protect the coaches from the elements but also future events of this nature."

The beautiful varnished teak carriage set, comprised of eight carriages dating from 1930 to 1950. they have regularly appeared in films and television with recent appearances including ‘Downton Abbey’ and the remake of ‘Dad’s Army’.

The teak carriages are owned by several groups and individuals and were restored by the London and North Eastern Railway Coach Association, a volunteer run, charitable organisation which restores heritage coaches, which are used and maintained by the NYMR.

Owned and operated by a 10,000-member community-based charitable Trust, the NYMR delights more than 350,000 passengers every year - more than any other heritage railway in the world. Taking visitors on picturesque journeys along an 24-mile railway line aboard steam and heritage diesel trains the railway passes through stunning scenery, from wooded valleys to beautiful countryside, stopping at charming villages and spectacular seaside locations.

