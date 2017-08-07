UPDATE: Man charged over Bagdale collision

A man in his 40s from Redcar has been arrested and charged after a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Bagdale in Whitby.
He has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit, failing to provide a blood specimen and violent behaviour.
The incident happened on Saturday evening.
The road was closed as the emergency services attended the scene.
He will appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court later this month.
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.