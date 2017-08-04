Unusual find set for exhibit at Dutch museum

A box of crabs bought in Staithes has become the subject of international attention after one turned out to have an unusual claw.

Danny White, 24, from Easington was in the area with his daughter Gracie when he bought a box of crabs for £20 from some fishermen in the village.

The box of crabs was bought in Staithes.

It was only later in the day when he was preparing them for cooking that he noticed one of the crabs had a strange growth coming from one of its claws.

After posting a picture of the abnormal growth on Facebook, little more than half an hour had passed before the senior curator at a Dutch museum had been in touch looking to preserve the find.

Danny said: “He went on to tell me that a few years ago they studied and still own a fossil of a several million year old crab.

“That crab had the same deformity and they are wanting to purchase this crab from me to preserve it, and exhibit it next to the fossil to show the public the similarities of them both.

“He said the museum holds several hundred thousand specimens, and is currently in the process of developing the new exhibits and implementing a new research laboratory.”

After agreeing a price and arranging shipping, the crab is now set to head over to the ‘Oertijdmuseum’ - the second largest natural history museum in the Netherlands.

Danny added: “Now the crab is being shipped over to the Netherlands to spend the rest of its life and afterlife, in the second largest natural history museum in the Netherlands, sat next to its several million year old cousin. Maybe it runs in the family!”

After freezing the unusual find to preserve it, Danny has now shipped the crab to the museum where it will be examined and housed.

The museum specialises in dinosaurs and holds educational workshops. It is based in Boxtel.

Every year, more than 10,000 students visit their dinosaur museums with their parents and supervisors.

The Whitby area has been famed over the years for its collection of fossils and unusual finds.

Whitby’s Pannett Park museum houses a stunning collection of dinosaur fossils from the jurassic era.

The first major fossil find from Whitby was discovered by Captain William Chapman and was described by the Gentleman’s Magazine of 1759 as “the skeleton of an alligator found in the Allom Rock near Whitby”.

The fossil was named Teleosaurus chapmani Konig and later sent to the British Museum.

The Pannett Park exhibit itself dates back to the 19th century and contains fossils and rocks discovered since that period, right up to the present day.