UK’s young seafarers to be honoured today in Whitby

Whitby Fishing School is set to honour the pick of its students in an awards ceremony later today (Friday).

The annual event, recognised in both the Sea Fishing and Workboat industries, will recognise the role models for the next generation of seafarers.

Whitby Fishing School Awards 2016. The Board of Directors. w1424 . Pic: Scott Wicking.

Not only have these young people excelled in their academic pursuits, but also developed practical skills and attained remarkable achievements in the domains they have a strong passion for.

Apart from an illustrious track record of academic achievements, Whitby Fishing School also looks for qualities of an active learner such as practical abilities, commitment and a positive ‘can do’ attitude.

Regardless of their talents and interests, the selected ones are the UK’s young seafarers of tomorrow.

The awards are to be presented today at the AGM, which takes place at the Whitby Mission and Seafarers’Centre on Haggersgate.

Whitby Gazette Editor, Ed Asquith, will present the Arries / Ide Award, in memory of the two young fishermen from Amble who tragically lost their lives in Whitby Harbour in 2014.

The other awards to be presented are:

* George Traves Excellence Award (in memory of George Traves MBE, a founder director of the company, who dedicated his life to the fishing industry)

* Apprentice of the Year Award – Sea Fishing

