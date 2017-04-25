Two arrested in Whitby after suspected class A drugs found

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Whitby.

Police were alerted to a Vauxhall Combo van being driven suspiciously at about 5.40pm on Saturday, April 22 on Haggersgate, Whitby.

With the assistance of council CCTV operators, officers from Whitby Police and North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce located the van and stopped it on Langbourne Road. A quantity of suspected class A drugs was found and seized.

A 23-year-old man from Great Ayton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and drug driving; a 21-year-old man from Saltburn-by-the-Sea was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.