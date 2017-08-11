TV antique expert at castle

Have your say

BBC TV antiques expert Caroline Hawley will be at Mulgrave Castle on Sunday to appraise your antiques.

The Marquess and Marchioness of Normanby have given permission for an Open Gardens event between 1.30pm and 5pm this Sunday, raising funds in aid of St Catherine’s.

Two local families, the Andersons and the Booths, applied to hold the event in memory of mum Soniaand dad Jeffrey to thank St Catherine’s for all the wonderful care they received, by organising an event.

The afternoon will consist of cream teas, stalls, a vintage fairground organ and Caroline appraising antiques in return for a donation to St Catherine’s.

Debbie Kay, Whitby area fundraiser, said: “We are looking forward to a lovely afternoon. Parking is free, with a small charge to enter the gardens.”