Trio meet Paralympian gold medallist

Three youngsters from St Hilda’s RC School class three went to the North Yorkshire County Council pupil voice conference, which took place at Coventry University, Scarborough.

The trio from the Whitby school went to The Market Place; The Refugee and Asylum Seekers workshop; How to have a great school council and Me and My Cultures – Muslim faith.

Finally, they met Danielle Brown MBE, a Paralympian archer from Lothersdale, Yorkshire, who won gold medals for Great Britain in the Paralympic Games in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The pupils got to ask her some questions and then she told them a little bit about herself and her life before posing for a picture.