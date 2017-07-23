Injured teenager airlifted to hospital after jumping from pier

A teenager was airlifted from Whitby Harbour this afternoon after injuring himself when he jumped from the pier and landed on a pontoon 20 feet below.

The Whitby Coastguard, assisted by teams from Staithes and Skinningrove, were called to the lower harbour at around 1.30pm today (Sunday) to help the ambulance service move the injured youngster.

An air ambulance was drafted in but due to the approaching high tide and poor visibility a landing site had to be set up by the coastguard on the edge of town.

Ambulance staff, assisted by the coastguard team and off duty members of Whitby RNLI got the casualty into a land ambulance which transferred him to the helicopter.