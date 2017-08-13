BREAKING: Area of Whitby beach cordoned off

An area of Whitby beach has been cordoned off this afternoon due to a "potentially explosive device".

A team from the Explosive Ordanance Unit are on their way to the scene in North Yorkshire to examine the object which is believed to have been washed up from the sea.

A spokesperson for the Humber Coastguard said the object was reported at 11.20am and is smaller than the object that was washed up last month and turned out to be the top of an old sea mine.

The Whitby Coastguard team are on site to deal with the on-going incident.