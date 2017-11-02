Trailer released for Day-Lewis film shot in the Whitby area

The trailer for Daniel Day-Lewis’s final movie, which was shot in the Whitby area, has been released.

The Phantom Thread tells the story of a dressmaker who falls in love with a young woman and is set in the fashion scene in 1950s London.

The set when filming took place in Lythe. Picture by Ceri Oakes.

The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and is set to hit cinema screens in February.

The Whitby Gazette broke the story in early 2017 when Day-Lewis was spotted filming at Lythe, Robin Hood’s Bay and Staithes for the hotly-anticipated collaboration between the actor and director.

The star of Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, was on set donning period clothing, with much of the filming taking place at St Oswald’s Church in Lythe, The Victoria Hotel at Robin Hood’s Bay and on Staithes beach.

He announced in June that The Phantom Thread would be his last production, as he gets set to retire from acting.

Reports in the American media have even suggested that Day-Lewis enjoyed the fashion role so much that he plans to become a dressmaker. The Phantom Thread was the first of two major productions shot near Whitby this year. In recent weeks a star cast including Mark Addy and Tara Fitzgerald were in town filming for a new film called ‘The Runaways.’

Area director for Welcome to Yorkshire, Janet Deacon, said that film crews are falling in love with the area.