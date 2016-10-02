Traders’ music night raises cash for hospice

A music night in Whitby raised its best-ever tally of more than £2,600 to help St Catherine’s Hospice.

Whitby East Side traders, Sue Palin and Ian from the Black Horse, Ian and Helen Sleightholme from Monks Haven Café and Arnold Dixon from Arnies’ organised another successful music event, raising much-needed funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The event was held in the Market Square recently and attracted locals and visitors alike.

They were offered mouth-watering roast pork provided by Sue and Ian from the Black Horse, a musical medley of local bands and musicians organised by Arnie and offered various fundraising activities by Ian and Helen from Monks Haven.

Organisers thank all local businesses which provided raffle and tombola prizes and to Maggie Hall who doggedly made her way around the crowd selling raffle tickets.

All this effort paid off with the best-ever result in the history of the event, with £2,643.12 being raised for patient care.

Debbie Kay, Whitby area fundraising for St Catherrin’s Hospice said: “The support from the Whitby area is always fantastic and we really appreciate being nominated to receive such funds.

“Thank you to all the East Side traders for putting together a truly wonderful event.”