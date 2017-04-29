Town help scouts net their sports badges

Cubs and Scouts groups from Sleights and Whitby got a special treat, when they visited Whitby Town Football Club.

Both the groups were guests of the club for the Blues’ recent game against Warrington Town, as they worked towards gaining their sports badges.

To do so, Blues manager Chris Hardy gave them a talk on exercise and healthy eating, ahead of the game, before giving them the chance to meet and greet the club’s players.

The groups were given a guided tour of the Turnbull Ground by chairman Graham Manser, as well as behind the scenes access to the changing rooms, thanks to Hardy and his assistant Lee Bullock.

The cubs and scouts repaid the kindness shown by Whitby Town, too, by providing an excellent vocal backing for the side throughout the match, from the main stand.

Whitby Town marketing director Mike Edwards organised the day, and was delighted with how it worked out.

“We are always very happy to help out local community groups and make a difference,” Edwards said.

“It’s our way of giving something back to the community. We are so grateful for all the support from the people and businesses of the town.”

“It’s always our pleasure to give the cubs and scouts a day out, and we would be very happy to work with other groups in future.”

Contact Mike Edwards on mikeedwards@whitby-town.com if you know a group that would be interested to work with Whitby Town Football Club.