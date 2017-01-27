'Tourism needs Raithwaite plan'

Plans for a luxury expansion at the Raithwaite Estate have been backed by Yorkshire’s tourism agency.

Welcome to Yorkshire has supported the planning application, adding that quality accommodation will “support the growth of visitor volume and value” in the area.

The plans include forest lodges



The plans are also said to support the key objectives of the tourism strategy.



The application being considered by the borough council seeks to significantly enhance the estate’s offering, with a proposal for 64 cottages, 72 apartments, 64 forest lodges, a restaurant, swimming pool, gym, tennis court, cafe, creche and shop.



This also includes provision of additional car parking, roads and footpaths including landscaping and ancillary works.



A public consultation was held before Christmas to liaise with people, before the application was submitted by the estate.

An impression of the proposed restaurant exterior



Richard Jackson, chairman of Yorkshire Ventures, who own the estate said that a number of changes were made to the proposals as a result of this consultation.



These include introducing a shuttle bus service to Whitby town centre and proposing a ‘left turn’ lane for those driving into the estate from Whitby.



Mr Jackson added that Yorkshire Ventures will be working closely with residents and the borough council as proposals are considered and they “can’t wait to bring this fantastic new development to Whitby.”



But objections to the development have been raised by some people living in Sandsend.



One objector says that the access road to the hotel was not designed for such a volume and size of traffic. They add that the road cannot accommodate the current size of delivery vehicles.



The current layout out of the estate covers around 100 acres, with a range of buildings, including two small luxury hotels, a collection of private cottages, a lake house and a spa.

A planning decision on the application is expected in the coming months.

