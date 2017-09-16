Tornado to steam along scenic track

One of the UK’s fastest steam trains, Tornado, will be chuffing up and down the iconic North Yorkshire Moors Railway line from Saturday March 3 to Sunday March 3.

The popular locomotive, which moved under its own power for the first time in 2008, is always a big hit wherever it goes, catching people’s eyes with its elegance and speed, reaching 100mph.

It was named by HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at York stationin 2009. It was the subject of a BBC documentary, Absolutely Chuffed: The Men Who Built a Steam Engine and featured in The Race to the North on Top Gear.

Chris Price, General Manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “We’re very excited about the arrival of the iconic locomotive and are sure it will delight visitors travelling up and down our line.

“Over the years we’ve had many guest locomotives visit us and we expect Tornado to be one of the best yet.

“With its searing speed and fantastic recent history, it’s sure to be a head turner.”

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway will soon be hosting its Annual Steam Gala, from September 29 to October 1.

Over this special weekend, the railway will boast some new faces, such as 5199 from Llangollen Railway, along with 1501 and 7714 from the Severn Valley Railway.

Stations along the line will be hosting exciting events of their own, such as the Autumn Steam Gala Beer Festival which sees Levisham and Goathland offering a wide selection of real ales from local breweries such as Brass Castle, Helmsley Brewing Co, Baytown and more.

Author Chris Vine, who wrote the children’s book, Peter’s Railway, will be at Pickering station for an exclusive book signing.