Time, please, to make a Whitby area pub best in Yorkshire

Pubs across the Whitby area are hoping to pull in the votes as well as the pints as the search begins to find the county’s most popular local.

Nominations are now open for this year’s Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition, run by Welcome to Yorkshire in partnership with the Yorkshire Post.

Current Whitby Gazette pubs of the year – the Fleece on Whitby’s Church Street and the Birch Hall Inn at Beck Hole – could be contenders but are just two of many of your favourites throughout the area.

A total of 18,000 people voted in last year’s competition which saw The Bull Inn, in West Tanfield, crowned the county’s favourite.

We urge Whitby Gazette readers to help a pub from the Whitby area wrest the crown from the Bull Inn.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Here in Yorkshire, pubs are not only places to relax and enjoy great beer and incredible food – they’re also a vital part of our communities and heritage.

“This competition is a fantastic way to recognise and celebrate Yorkshire pubs and the important role they play in our cities, towns and villages.

“So, whether it’s cosy surroundings, real ale or a fantastic countryside view, we want to know what makes your local your favourite.”

You can click here to vote – the deadline is Wednesday May 17.

A shortlist of the top 30 pubs will then be drawn up, all of which will feature in Welcome to Yorkshire’s Ale Trail.

Twelve finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges, with the public getting the chance to vote for the overall winner.