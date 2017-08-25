Thousands flock to another great Danby Show

Thousands of people enjoyed a great day out at the 157th Danby Show.

There was keen competition in the various sections which included livestock, horticulture and handicrafts.

Eskuleles perform at Danby Show, raising �216 for the Great North Air Ambulance.

CATTLE – DAIRY

Heifer in Calf - 1 SJ & HL Brown, 2 51, 3 J Chapman; Heifer with calf teeth - 1 J Chapman, 2 J Chapman, 3 A Moon; Best Group of Cattle - 1 J Chapman, 2 SJ & HL Brown; Dairy Heifer under 6 months - 1 J Chapman, 2 SJ & HL Brown, 3 Camphill Village Trust; Dairy under 3 months, handler under 12 years - 1 Camphill Village Trust, 2 Camphill Village Trust, 3 SJ & LH Brown.

HIGHLAND CATTLE

Female born 2016 upwards - 1 N Fletcher, 2 AWA Maisey, 3 AWA Maisey; Female born 2015 - 1 E Halford; Female born before 2015 - 1 E Halford, 2 JG Thompson, 3 E Halford; Any Pair - 1 E Halford, 2 N Fletcher, 3 AWA Maisey; Young Novice Handler - 1 Caitlin Smith, 2 Tom Halford, 3 Evie Craven.

BEEF CATTLE

Butchers Beast, Any Breed, Heifer - 1 R Thompson, 2 Hall & Richardson; Butchers Beast Any Breed Bulllock - 1 Hall & Richardson, 2 J Mussett; Beef Calf under 3 months - 1 G Mortimer, 2 SJ & LH Brown, 3 G Mortimer; Beef Calf under 6 months - 1 G Mortimer, 2 SJ & LH Brown.

NATIVE BREEDS

Native Breeds – Any Male - 1 P James, 2 53; Native Breeds – Any Female - 1 R Thompson, 2 P James, 3 54.

SHEEP – TEESWATER SHEEP

Teeswater Ewe - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 Dr & Mrs Horner, 3 MC Peirson; Gimmer Shearling - 1 W Graham, 2 MC Peirson, 3 Dr & Mrs Horner; Gimmer Lamb - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 Dr & Mrs Horner, 3 MC Peirson; Tup Lamb - 1 MC Peirson, 2 Dr & Mrs Horner, 3 Dr & Mrs Horner; Shearling/aged ram - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 MC Pierson, 3 Dr & Mrs Horner.

MASHAM SHEEP

Masham Ewe - 1 M & B Allen, 2 W Graham, 3 M & B Allen; Gimmer Shearling - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 W Graham, 3 M & B Allen; Gimmer Lamb - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 W Graham, 3 W Graham; Two Gimmer Lambs - 1 W Graham, 2 Dr & Mrs Horner, 3 MJ Croft; District Class for Best Two Gimmer Lambs - 1 Dr & Mrs Horner, 2 SW & TA Milner, 3 SW & TA Milner.

BUTCHER’S LAMBS

Two Cross-Bred Lambs, most suitable for the butcher, long wool - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen, 3 RA Thompson; District Class for Best Two Cross Bred Lambs, long wool - 1 M & B Allen, 2 P Dowsland, 3 M & B Allen; Two Cross-Bred Lambs, most suitable for the butcher, short wool - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen, 3 S Kirby; District Class for Best Two Cross Bred Lambs, short wool - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen, 3 RA. Thompson

BLUE FACED LEICESTER AND MULE SHEEP

Shearling or aged Ram - 1, J Turnbull, 2 N Harland, 3 W Frank; Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show - 1 W Frank, 2 N Harland, 3 P Dowsland; Gimmer Shearling - 1 N Harland, 2 N Harland, 3 W Frank; Gimmer Lamb - 1 W Frank, 2 N Harland, 3 N Harland; Tup Lamb - 1 J Turnbull, 2 P Dowland, 3 N Harland; Group of Three BFL, two females from different classes and one male - 1 W Frank, 2 N Harland, 3 P Dowsland; Mule Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen; Mule Gimmer Shearling - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen; Mule Gimmer Lamb - 1 J Simpson, 2 J Simspon, 3 RA Thompson; Two Mule Gimmer Lambs - 1 J Simpson, 2 RA Thompson, 3 P Dowsland; District Class - Two Mule Gimmer Lambs - 1 RA Thompson, 2 N Harland, 3 N Harland; Group of Three - one ewe, one shearling, one gimmer - 1 M & B Allen, 2 M & B Allen.

SUFFOLK SHEEP

Shearling or Aged Ram - 1 R Patterson, 2 C Mudd; Trimmed Ram Lamb - 1 Steven Kirby, 2 AR & KJ Rudd, 3 Steven Kirby; Shearling Gimmer - 1 AR & KJ Rudd, 2 Steven Kirby, 3 C Mudd; Ewe Lamb - 1 AR & KJ Rudd, 2 C Mudd, 3 Steven Kirby; Untrimmed Ram Lamb - 1 AR & KJ Rudd; Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show - 1 AR & KJ Rudd, 2 C Mudd, 3 Steven Kirby; Group of Three Suffolks - 1 AR & KJ Rudd, 2 Steven Kirby, 3 C Mudd.

HILL BRED SHEEP

Tub Lamb Bred by exhibitor - 1 J Turnbull, 2 D Thompson; Shearling Tup - 1 D Thompson, 2 J Turnbull; Gimmer Lamb, bred by exhibitor - 1 D Thompson, 2 J Turnbull; Shearling Gimmer - 1 J Turnbull, 2 D Thompson; Ewe having reared lambs in show year - 1 J Turnbull; Best group of hill reared sheep - 1 J Turnbull, D Thompson.

SWALEDALE SHEEP

Ewe having reared lambs in show year - 1 A Fawbert, 2 A Fawbert, 3 S Thompson; Tup Lamb - 1 A Fawbert, 2 A Fawbert, 3 S Thompson; Shearling Tup - 1 A Fawbert, 2 A Fawbert, 3 S Thompson; Two Shearling or Aged Tup - 1 A Fawbert, 2 S Thompson, 3 A Fawbert; Gimmer Lamb - 1 S Thompson, 2 A Fawbert, 3 S Thompson; Shearling Gimmer - 1 S Thompson, 2 A Fawbert, 3 A Fawbert; Best group of Swaledale Sheep - 1 A Fawbert, 2 S Thompson, 3 A Fawbert.

JACOB SHEEP

Best Jacob Shearling or Aged Ram - 1 JR Atkinson, 2 Fenton & Fozzard; Best Jacob Ewe which has reared progeny in the year of the Show - 1 Fenton & Fozzard, 2 Mr JR Atkinson; Best Jacob Shearling Gimmer - 1 Fenton & Fozzard, 2 J Atkinson; Best Jacob Gimmer Lamb - 1 J Atkinson, 2 Fenton & Fozzard; Best Jacob Ram Lamb - 1 J Atkinson, Fenton & Fozzard; Best Group of Jacob Sheep - 1 Fenton & Fozzard, 2 J Atkinson.

TEXEL SHEEP

Shearling or Aged Ram - 1 James Floyd, 2 Steven Kirby, 3 J Simpson; Ram Lamb - 1 Steven Kirby, 3 J Simpson, 3 Steven Kirby; Shearling Gimmer - 1 N Stevenson, 2 James Floyd, 3 N Stevenson; Gimmer Lamb - 1 Steven Kirby, 2 James Floyd, 3 N Stevenson; Ewe to have reared lambs in show year - 1 James Floyd, 2 Steven Kirby, 3 James Floyd; Best Group of three Texel Sheep - 1 James Floyd, 2 Steven Kirby, 3 J Simpson.

RARE AND MINORITY BREEDS

Primitive – Male - 1 Mrs LJ Macholc, 2 Mrs LJ Macholc; Primitive – Female - 1 Mr D Martin, 2 Miss Molly McDermott, 3 Mrs LJ Macholc; Minority – Ram - 1 Mr C Mudd, 2 Mrs H Barker, 3 Mr J Harland; Champion - Minority Ram Lamb - 1 Mr R Ayton, 2 Mr R Ayton, 3 Miss ER Ward; Minority Ewe - 1 Mr C Mudd, 2 Mr J Harland, 3 Mr R Ayton; Gimmer Lamb - 1 Mr J Harland, 2 Miss Alice Brierley, 3 Miss ER Ward; Group of three - 1 Mrs H Barker, 2 Mr J Harland, 3 Mr R Ayton.

PET LAMB CLASSES

Lamb to be handled by child 10 years old and under - 1 Tyler Thompson, 2 William Hall, 3 Jess Barker; Lamb to be handled by child 11-16 years - 1 Molly McDermott.

SHEEP DOG TRIALS

Sheepdog trial - 1 G Blyth.

HORSES

AGRICULTURAL HORSES

Brood Mare with foal at foot 1 FW Richardson & Son; Colt or Filly Foal - 1 FW Richardson & Son; Yearling, Colt, Gelding or Filly - 1 FW Richardson & Son; Two-year old Colt, Gelding or Mare - 1 FW Richardson & Son; Mare or Gelding, 3 years-old upwards - 1 FW Richardson & Son, 2 RF Pearson, 3 RF Pearson; Pair in hand - 1 FW Richardson & Son, RF Pearson.

CLEVELAND BAYS

Brood Mare 4 years or older - 1 Elaine Keith, 2 Tom Wren, 3 Steve Pullan; Cleveland foal, colt, gelding or filly - 1 JG Welford and S Duell, 2 Steve Pullan, 3 Tom Wren; Cleveland colt, gelding or filly 1 or 2 years - 1 Paula Thompson, 2 AL Wilson, 3 LA Wolfenden.

PONIES

Brood Mare, under 14.2hh (with foal at foot or stinted) - 1 Megan Thompson, 2 Crowe-Dixon; Foal progeny of previous class - 1 Crowe-Dixon, 2 Louise Thompson; Yearling, to make Riding Pony not more than 14.2hh - 1 Sue Church, 2 Megan Thompson, 3 Louise Thompson; 2/3 year old, to make Riding Pony not more than 14.2hh - 1 G Miller, 2 S Davison; Child’s Pony 12.2hh and under, rider not exceeding 12 years - 1 William Hall, 2 Bethany Thompson, 3 Eve Westcott; Child’s Pony, 12.2hh to 13.2hh rider not exceeding 14 - 1 Ebony Fairley; Lead Rein Ponies 12.2hh or under local rider 8 years - 1 A Shimwell-Edgar, 2 L Bunyan, 3 E Sayer; Lead Rein Ponies 12.2 hh or under, rider not exceeding 8 - 1 Rosie Shaw; Hunter type over 13.2hh-14.2hh.rider 16 years or under - 1 Annabelle Beckett, 2 Jamie Latham, 3 Molly Welford.

ARABS

Pure Bred Arab, shown in hand - 1 S Monkman; Anglo-Arab, or part bred Arab, shown in hand - 1 T Howard, 2 S Crook, 3 N Brown.

HUNTERS

Hunter Brood Mare with Foal at foot or stinted - 1 Steve Pullan; Hunter Colt or Filly or Foal - 1 Steve Pullan; Hunter Colt, Gelding or Filly, 2 years old - 1 LA Wolfenden, 2 JG Welford; Hunter Colt, Gelding or Filly, 3 years old - 1 AL Wilson; Hunters 14.2hh and above - 1 Janet Hill, 2 June Woodall, 3 Lisa Smith.

MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND PONIES

Welsh ponies. Section A shown in hand - 1 J Smith, 2 A Prior, 3 S Cook; Welsh Ponies. Section B shown in hand - 1 A Prior, 2 S Davison, 3 S Church; Standard Shetland Ponies -1 L Shimwell, 2 C Jackson, 3 L Ede

Any other native breed shown in hand - 1 A Gospel, 2 SJ Gospel, 3 L Bunyan; Miniature Shetland Pony shown in hand - 1 C Jackson, 2 Crowe & Dixon, 3 L Thompson; Dales Pony, shown in hand - 1 RJ Rawlinson, 2 G Thomas, 3 J Webster; Shetland Ponies, ridden - 1 J Shaw, 2 L Ede; Welsh Ponies, ridden - 1 RM Hall, 2 V Hetherington, 3 H Scourfield; Any other native breed, ridden - 1 RJ Rawlinson, 2 SJ Gospel, 3 RJ Rawlinson.

COLOURED HORSES AND PONIES

Coloured Horse or Pony, shown in hand - 1 Lynn Shimwell, 2 Rachel Baker, 3 Sally Throop; Coloured Horse or Pony, ridden - 1 J Latham, 2 A Prouse, 3 J Parkes.

RIDING CLUB TYPE HORSE

Riding Horse 14.2hh and over - 1 Lucy Fletcher, 2 Sarah Harrison, 3 Sarah Monkman.

JUMPING AND RIDING EVENTS

Pony Jumper, rider 8 years and under, lead rein - 1 Saffron Verrill - Jack, 2 Oscar Col - Leo, 3 Hannah Halder - Tom, 4 Ned Sayer - Wilma; Pony Jumper, rider 12 years and under - 1 Freya Woods - Lucy, 2 Sophie Morrison - Charlie, 3 Mary Agar - Solo; Novice Horse, Rider any age - Rachel Barker - Alfie, 2 Harriet Potter - Logan, 3 Riley Parkin - Marley, 4 Sophie Starsmore - Monkey; Pony Jumper, rider aged 14 years and under - Katarina Harrison-Gaze - Chester, 2 Lauren Greensmith - Ernie, 3 Freya Woods - Lucy, 4 Rosie Hogarth - Beauty; Intermediate Horse Kelsie - 1 Langley - Daphne, 2 Vicky Sellers - Connie, 3 Anna Wood - Dakota, 4 Sophie Starsmore - Monkey; Junior Jumping - 1 Maizie Thompson - TJ, 2 Katarina Harrison- Gaze - Chester; Open Horse, Rider any age - 1 Kelsi Langley - Daphne, 2 Anna Wood - Dakota; Down and Out - 1 Ellie Howells - trim, 2 Katarina Harrison-Gaze - Chester, 3 Jess Columba - Rachel.

PONY GAMES

Bending Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein - 1 Saffron Verrill - Jack, 2 Hannah Halder - Tom, 3 Archie Flatters - Toby; Bending Race, riders aged 9-12 years inc - 1 Freya Woods - Lucy, 2 Shay Halton - Hayley, 3 Amy Hurst - Monty; Bending Race, riders aged 13-16 years inc - 1 Krissie Yeoman - Monty, 2 Rosie Hogarth - Leo, 3 Kelsie Yeoman - Evie; Potato Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein - 1 Saffron Verrill - Jack, 2 Ned Sayer - Wilma, 3 Hannah Halder - Tom; Potato Race, riders aged 9-12 years inc - Shay Halton - Hayley, 2 Sophie Morrison - Charlie, 3 Bethany Thompson - Tom; Potato Race, riders aged 13-16 years inc - 1 Rosie Hogarth - Leo, 2 Jared Green - Jack, 3 Kelsey Yeoman - Evie; Flag Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein - 1 Oscar Cole - Leo, 2 Hannah Halder - Tom, 3 Ned Sayer - Wilma; Flag Race, riders aged 9-12 years inc - 1 Shay Halton - Hayley, 2 Sophie Morrison - Charlie, 3 Freya Woods - Lucy; Flag Race, riders aged 13-16 years inc - 1 Kelsie Yeoman - Evie, 2 Krissie Yeoman - Monty, 3 Rosie Hogarth - Leo; Musical Ride riders 8 years or under on lead rein - 1 Saffron Verrill - Jack, 2 Ned Sayer - Wilma, 3 Evie Westcott - Sandy; Musical Ride, riders aged 9-12 years inc - 1 Shay Halton - Hayley, 2 Bethany Thompson - Tom, 3 Freya Wood - Lucy; Musical Ride, riders aged 13-16 years inc - 1 Rosie Hogarth - Leo, 2 Maizie Thompsom - TJ, 3 Katarina Harrison-Gaze - Evie; Musical Ride, Glaisdale Pony Club 10 and under - 1 Lauren Greensmith - Ernie, 2 Murphy Thompson - Maggie; Musical Ride Glaisdale Pony Club 11 and over - 1 Rosie Hogarth - Leo, 2 Shay Halton - Hayley, 3 Maizie Thompson - TJ; Bran Tub Race Glaisdale Hunt Pony Club 10 years or under - 1 Murphy Thompson - Maggie, 2 Lauren Greensmith - Ernie; Bran Tub Race Glaisdale Hunt Pony Club 11 years or over - 1 Maizie Thompson - TJ, 2 Rosie Hogarth - Leo, 3 Shay Halton - Hayley.

PIGEONS

Fantail, or Jacobin any age - 1 Mr P Cox, 2 Silver Birch Stud, 3 Silver Birch Stud; Tumbler, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Tippler or Roller, or West of England Tumbler, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Any Variety, short faced Cock, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud; Any Variety, short faced Hen, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Any Variety Homer Cock, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud; Any Variety Homer Hen, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud; Magpie, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Modena, adult - 1 Mr P Cox, 2 Mr P Cox, 3 Mr P Cox; Mookee Cock, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Mookee Hen, any age - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; RSVP Cock, any age -1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud, 3 Mr P Cox; RSVP Hen, any age -1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Any Other Variety, Fancy Pigeon adult - 1 Mr P Cox, 2 Silver Birch Stud, 3 Silver Birch Stud; Racing Homer, Cock. Adult - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud; Racing Homer, Hen - 1 Silver Birch Stud, 2 Silver Birch Stud.

RABBITS

Dutch, Any Colour, Under 4 months - 1 A Pounder; Silver, Adult - 1 A Belgian; Silver, under 5 months - 1 A Belgian; Netherland Dwarf, Adult - 1 P & P Cox; Netherland Dwarf, under 5 months - 1 P & P Cox; Any other Variety Fancy Adult - 1 P & P Cox, 2 A Pounder, 3 P & P Cox; Any Other Variety - 1 P & P Cox, 2 DNA Stud; Breeder’s Fancy, Adult - 1 A Belgian, 2 P & P Cox, 3 A Pounder; Breeder’s Fancy, under 5 months - 1 A Belgian, 2 DNA Stud, 3 P & P Cox; Challenge Fancy, Adult - 1 A Belgian, 2 P & P Cox, 3 A Pounder; Challenge Fancy, under 5 months - 1 A Belgian, 2 DNA Stud, 3 P & P Cox; Juvenile Fancy, Any Age, exhibitor under 16 - 1 A Pounder, 2 A Pounder; Fancy Buck - 1 A Belgian, 2 P & P Cox, 3 A Pounder; Fancy Doe - 1 A Belgian, 2 A Pounder.

FUR AND REX

Self Rex adult - 1 H Collinson; Self Rex under 5 months - 1 JWH Brown, 2 H Collinson; Any colour non self, adult - 1 Wold Stud, 2 JWH Brown; Any colour non self under 5 months - 1 JWH Brown, 2 Wold Stud, 3 JWH Brown; Mini Rex adult - 1 JWH Brown, 2 Wold Stud, 3 Ranch House Stud; Mini Rex under 5 months - 1 Wold Stud, 2 Ranch House Stud, 3 Wold Stud; Silver Fox Adult - 1 JWH Brown, 2 DNA Stud; Silver Fox, under 5 months - 1 A Pounder; New Zealand White, Adult - 1 DNA Stud, 2 B Allanson; New Zealand White, under 5 months - 1 B Allanson; Sable, Adult - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 G Thompson, 3 G Thompson; Sable, under 5 months - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 Ranch House Stud; Other Variety, Fur, adult - 1 Doubledee Stud, 2 Doubledee Stud, 3 DNA Stud; Other Variety, Fur, under 5 months - 1 Doubledee Stud, 2 DNA Stud, 3 Doubledee Stud

Breeder’s Fur, Rex, Adult - 1 Doubledee Stud, 2 JWH Brown, 3 Ranch House Stud; Breeder’s Fur, Rex under 5 months - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 JWH Brown, 3 Doubledee Stud; Challenge Fur, or Rex, Adult - 1 JWH Brown, 2 JWH Brown Ranch, 3 House Stud; Challenge Fur, Rex, under 5 months - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 JWH Brown, 3 Doubledee Stud; Grand Challenge, Any Variety, Adult - 1 A Belgian, 2 Doubledee Stud, 3 P & P Cox; Grand Challenge, Any Variety, under 5 months - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 A Belgian, 3 JWH Brown; Fur/Rex Buck, A/A - 1 Doubledee Stud, 2 DNA Stud, 3 Wold Stud; Fur/Rex Doe, A/A - 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 JWH Brown, 3 Ranch House Stud; Juvenile Pet Rabbit - 1 J Harland, 2 M Harland.

CAVIES

Self Adult A Belgian - 1 Copper Pet Cavies, 2 Copper Pet Cavies; Self 5/6 months - 1 A Richardson, 2 A Belgian, 3 Copper Pet Cavies; Self under 5 months - 1 A Belgian, 2 Copper Pet Cavies, 3 A Richardson; Challenge, any age - 1 A Belgian, 2 A Belgian, 3 A Richardson; Non self, Any Variety, Adult - 1 B Richardson; Non self, Any Variety, 5-8 months - 1 AR Collier, 2 B Richardson; Non self, Any Variety, under 5 months - 1 B Richardson; Non self, Challenge, any age - 1 B Richardson, 2 AR Collier, 3 B Richardson; Juvenile Pet Cavy, belonging to any child under 16 - 1 D Perry, 2 D Perry, 3 D Perry.

FERRETS

Hob Albino Adult - 1 Miss J Searle, 2 P Boyle, 3 P Boyle; Jill Albino Adult - 1 R Thompson, 2 B Newton, 3 A Richardson; Hob Polecat Adult - 1 B Conway, 2 P Boyle, 3 R Tomlinson; Jill Polecat Adult - 1 Mr A Richardson, 2 Mr P Boyle, 3 Ms F Edgar; Hob Sandy Adult - 1 W Standley, 2 F Edgar, 3 P Boyle; Jill Sandy Adult - 1 L Dowson, 2 W Stanley, 3 B Conway ; Hob Any Other Colour Adult - 1 W Standley, 2 P Boyle, 3 B Boyle; Jill Any Other Colour, Adult - 1 L Dowson, 2 F Edgar, 3 W Standley; Young Albino Hob 2017 Breed - 1 R Tomlinson, 2 R Tomlinson; Young Albino Jill 2017 Breed - 1 L Dowson; Young Polecat Hob 2017 Breed - 1 B Newton, 2 B Newton, 3 P Boyle; Young Polecat Jill 2017 Breed - 1 B Newton, 2 A Richardson; Young Any Other Colour Hob 2017 Breed - 1 L Dowson; Young Any Other Colour Jill 2017 Breed - 1 L Dowson, 2 A Richardson, 3 W Standley; Children’s Pet Ferret, any age, any colour - 1 F Standley, 2 B Conway.

LOCAL DISTRICT HORTICULTURE CLASSES

Four Potatoes - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 M Pickard; Five Pods Peas - 1 M Pickard, 2 F & M Cornforth; One Head Lettuce - 1 M Pickard, 2 M Pickard, 3 V Brown; Two Beetroot, Globe - 1 M Pickard, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; One Cauliflower - 1 M Pickard, 2 M Pickard; Two Onions - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 M Pickard; Two Carrots - 1 M Pickard, 2 H Walby, 3 M Pickard; One Marrow - 1 H Walby, 2 M Pickard, 3 F & M Cornforth; Collection of Vegetables - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 M Pickard; Three Roses - 1 M Pickard; Vase/Bowl of Mixed Garden Flowers - 1 C Pinkney, 2 Mather & Elliott, 3 F & M Cornforth; Five Potatoes, White G Wren H Walby H Walby.

HORTICULTURE

Five Potatoes, Coloured - 1 H Walby, 2 M Pickard, 3 H Walby; Six Eschallots, Red - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; Six Eschallots, Straw - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 R Bull; Six Eschallots, suitable for pickling - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; Six Pods Broad Beans - 1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout, 3 L Brown; Six Pods Runner Beans - 1 D Smith, 2 R Rideout, 3 R Rideout; Six pods of French Beans - 1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout, 3 J Humble; One Head Lettuce - 1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout; Three Beetroot, Globe or Cylindrical - 1 L Brown, 2 J Cousans, 3 G Wren; Two Beetroot, Long pointed - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; Two Carrots - 1 G Wren, 2 M Pickard, 3 H Walby; Two Parsnips- 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; One Cauliflower - 1 M Pickard; One Cabbage - 1 J Cousans; One Table Marrow - 1 H Walby, 2 R Rideout, 3 R Rideout; Three Onions, Dressed over 8oz - 1 G Wren, 2 F & M Cornforth, 3 Mather & Elliott; Three Onions, Dressed. Under 8oz - 1 G Wren, 2 G Wren, 3 H Walby; Three Garden Turnips - 1 High Farm Botton; Six Tomatoes - 1 H Walby, 2 H Walby, 3 V Brown; Truss of Cherry Tomatoes - 1 V Brown, 2 C Pinkney, 3 V Brown; One Cucumber - 1 M Pickard, 2 M Pickard, 3 High Farm Botton; Three sticks Rhubarb 1 - CB Gray, 2 CB Gray, 3 J Shepherd; Twelve Gooseberries - 1 M Pickard, 2 CB Gray, 3 CB Gray; Any other vegetable - 1 G Wren, 2 H Walby, 3 H Walby; One vegetable and one bloom - 1 G Wren, 2 R Bull, 3 D Smith; Collection of four vegetables - 1 G Wren, 2 H Walby.

FLOWERS

Three Dahlias, Decorative - 1 J Humble, 2 J Cousans, 3 J Cousans; Three Dahlias, Cactus or Semi-Cactus - 1 R Bull, 2 R Bull, 3 D Smith; Three Dahlia Ball - 1 J Harvey, 2 D Smith, 3 J Humble; One Dahlia Bloom - 1 J Cousans, 2 J Humble, 3 J Cousans; Six Pom Dahlia Blooms - 1 D Smith, 2 J Cousans, 3 J Cousans; Three Roses - 1 D Smith; One Rose - 1 D Smith, 2 D Smith, 3 A Palmer; One Vase of Sweet Peas - 1 D Smith, 2 J Humble, 3 J Humble; One Vase Garden Flowers - 1 J Harvey, 2 D Smith, 3 J Cousans; Bowl of Mixed Garden Flowers - 1 J Harvey, 2 J Cousans, 3 M Humble; One Vase Garden Flowers - 1 D Smith, 2 J Harvey, 3 C Pinkney; Six Pansies - 1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout, 3 A Palmer; One Gladioli - 1 D Smith, 2 G Rooks, 3 J Harvey; Three Gladioli - 1 D Smith, 2 J Harvey, 3 G Rooks; Vase or Bowl of Sweet Peas, 12 Stems - 1 D Smith, 2 J Humble, 3 A Palmer; One Gent’s Buttonhole - 1 D Smith, 2 B Sullivan, 3 B Sullivan; Ladies Spray - 1 D Smith, 2 B Sullivan, 3 C Pinkney; Pot Plant, Flowering, other than fuchsia - 1 F & M Cornforth, 2 F & M Cornforth, 3 A Rogers; Pot Plant, Fuchsia 1 R Rideout; Pot Plant Orchid - 1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout, 3 J Walby; Pot Plant, Foliage -1 R Rideout, 2 R Rideout, 3 A Palmer; Cactus Plant or Succulent - 1 J Walby, 2 J Walby, 3 D Sullivan.

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Any Vegetable - 1 Ty Weldon, 2 Ryan Thompson, 3 Ryan Thompson; Tallest Thistle -1 R Dobson, 2 J Welford, 3 R Thompson; An Arrangement of Wild Flowers in a Mug - 1 A Pinkney, 2 R Dobson; Vase of Wild Flowers - 1 A Pinkney, 2 B Talich, 3 S Brennan; Animal/Reptile/Character from vegetables/fruit - 1 Max Dobson, 2 Roxanna Dobson, 3 Benjamin Talich; An Assortment of Grasses - 1 A Pinkney, 2 M Brennan, 3 S Brennan; A Miniature Garden - 1 A Pinkney, 2 E King, 3 G Allen.

FLORAL ART

Petite Arrangement - 1 Jessie Summerhayes, 2 Mrs Gilbraith, 3 Benjamin Talich; Tantalising textiles - 1 Mrs Gilbraith; Summer on the Beach - 1 Mrs Gilbraith; Arrangement in candlestick - 1 Mrs Gilbraith; Tea for Two - 1 Mrs Gilbraith; Minature Garden - 1 Jessie Summerhayes, 2 Claire Fletcher.

EGGS AND PRESERVES

Six Brown Hen Eggs - 1 J Harland, 2 A Wheldon, 3 S Harland; Six Bantam Eggs, Any Colour - 1 J Forrester, 2 A Wheldon, 3 J Forrester; A Jar of Raspberry Jam - 1 N Blacklock, 2 E Boyes, 3 E Boyes; Jar of Strawberry Jam - 1 E Boyes, 2 K Rideout, 3 P Wright; A Jar of Blackcurrant Jam - 1 J Walby, 2 K Rideout, 3 B Adamson; A Jar of Jam, any other variety - 1 A Wheldon, 2 K Rideout, 3 K Rideout; A Jar of Lemon Curd - 1 P Wright, 2 EM Gissing, 3 A Griffin; A Jar of Homemade Chutney - 1 M Hopley, 2 O Peacock, 3 J Walby; A Jar of Marmalade - 1 K Rideout, 2 B Sullivan, 3 H Dixon; A Jar of Fruit Jelly, any named variety - 1 J Walby, 2 A Bull, 3 P Wright; A Bottle of Cordial - 1 J Wood, 2 J Wood, 3 E Pickard; Bottle of Sloe Gin - 1 G Lonsdale, 2 P Wright, 3 D Best; Any other Fruit Liquor - 1 D Best, 2 G Lonsdale, 3 M Hopley.

HOME-BAKING

Loaf of White Bread - 1 H Dixon, 2 Victoria Griffin, 3 Ruth Griffin; Loaf of Brown Bread - 1 H Dixon, 2 Ruth Griffin; Loaf made in a Breadmaker - 1 S Martin-Johns, 2 Dr DA Trebiloo, 3 H Dixon; Four Oven Baked

Fruit Scones - 1 Ella Smith, 2 H Dixon, 3 D Allanson; Four Oven Baked Cheese Scones - 1 H Dixon, 2 Ruth Griffin, 3 E Smith; Four Oven Baked Scones any other variety - 1 K Dowson, 2 M Nicholson; Chocolate cake - 1 D Allanson, 2 K Dowson, 3 A Poole; Fatless Sponge, 1 Jean Blacklock, 2 EM Gissing, 3 H Dixon; Rich Fruit Cake - 1 H Dixon, 2 M Nicholson; Four Decorated Cup Cakes - 1 D Allanson; A Carrot Cake - 1 K Dowson, 2 Polly Wright, 3 H Dixon; Four Flapjacks - 1 Katie Dobson, 2 K Dowson, 3 M Hopley; Victoria Sponge - 1 D Allanson, 2 K Rooks, 3 H Dixon; Ginger Loaf Ellen - 1 Ellen A Boyes, 2 Ellen A Boyes, 3 D Allanson; Round of Shortbread - 1 Ellen A Boyes, 2 Ellen A Boyes, 3 H Dixon; Lemon Drizzle Cake - 1 Polly Wright, 2 Ruth Griffin, 3 Jenny Shepherd; Set Recipe Bakewell tart - 1 Mrs H Dixon, 2 K Dowson, 3 Ella Smith; (Men only) Cake of own choice - 1 Les Underwood, 2 Ian Hopley, 3 Duncan Wright; Saucer Fruit Pie - 1 D Allanson, 2 K Dowson, 3 A Allen; A Savoury Flan - 1 H Dixon, 2 A Allen, 3 K Dowson; Four Sausage Rolls - 1 C Pinkney, 2 D Allanson.

HANDICRAFTS

Cross Stitch Work - 1 Mrs Hazel Dixon, 2 Miss Layton, 3 Catherine Harper; Any Embroidery Excluding cross stitch - 1 Mrs Wendy Hodgson; A Greeting Card, any medium - 1 Hazel Rodgers, 2 Hazel Rodgers, 3 Mrs Clare Peacock; Article of Beadwork or Jewellery - 1 Mrs Beverly Langham, 2 Mrs Beverky Langham; A Soft Toy, any medium - 1 Mrs Beverly Langham, 2 Esk Valley Camphill Community, 3 Mrs Hazel Dixon; Bunting - 1 Mrs Debbie Scott, 2 Debbie Scott; Crochet Work, any yarn - 1 Brenda Tindall, 2 Mrs Kaye Rideout, 3 Beverly Langham; Article of Patchwork, Quilting, Appliqué - 1 Mrs D King, 2 Mrs Wendy Hodgson, 3 Beverly Langham; Knitted or Crocheted Mittens - 1 Mrs Hazel Dixon, 2 Mrs MA Leckenby, 2 Mrs MA Leckenby; Hand Knitted Garment, not babywear - 1 Dr DA Trebillo, 2 Sister Helen Stout OHP, 3 Mrs Maureen Humble; Hand Knitted Baby Garment - 1 Mrs MA Leckenby, 2 Mrs Kaye Rideout, 3 Mrs Kaye Rideout; A Machine Made Article Knitted or Sewn - 1 Mrs Bev Langham; Dressed Doll - 1 Mrs MA Leckenby, 2 Mrs Kaye Rideout, 3 Mrs Hazel Dixon; Complete Cushion - 1 Mrs D King, 2 Mrs Bev Langham, 2 Mrs MA Leckenby; A Bag - 1 Brenda Tindall, 2 Mrs Debbie Scott, 3 Mrs D King; Any other craft - F & M Cornforth, 2 Esk Valley Camphill Community, 3 Josh Hopley.

ART

Painting in any medium - 1 Petra Ditchburn, 2 Christine Yates, 3 Christine Yates; Painting in watercolours - 1 Christine Yates, 2 Brenda Smith, 3 John Harrison; Picture in any other medium - 1 Ellie Tindall, 2 Ruth Griffin, 3 Mr Derek Glossop.

PHOTOGRAPHY

B/W or colour, Spring/Summer - 1 Kirsty Smith, 2 Miss Rohan Johnston, 3 Mr Michael Keeler; B/W or colour, Autumn/Winter - 1 Kirsty Smith, 2 Mr Michael Keeler, 3 Mrs Karen Ritson; B/W or colour, Animals or Birds - 1 Mr Michael Keeler, 2 Mr Michael Keeler, 3 Benjamin Talich; B/W or colour, Child Study - 1 Kirsty Smith, 2 Max Talich, 3 Mr Colin Pyrah; B/W or colour, Humorous - 1 Mr Chris Pinkney, 2 Ella Smith, 3 Mr John Harrison; Photograph, Work or Play in Danby Parish - 1 Francesca Pugliese, 2 Kirsty Smith, 3 Mr Colin Pyrah; An original photograph - 1 Kirsty Smith, 2 Daisy Best, 3 Mrs Karen Ritson.

WALKING STICKS

Walking Stick, horn unpainted - 1 Mrs Bell, 2 C Gray, 3 JS Elston; Walking Stick carved/decorated - 1 S Bell, 2 JS Elston, 3 E Brooks; Walking Stick half head/hunter - 1 E Brooks, 2 E Brooks, 3 E Brooks; Walking Stick wood not painted - 1 CB Gray, 2 JS Elston, 3 S Bell; Walking Stick in one piece - 1 E Brooks, 2 S Bell, 3 S Bell; Shepherd’s Crook horn head plain - 1 E Brooks, 2 S Bell, 3 S Bell; Shepherd’s Crook horn head carved - 1 E Brooks, 2 E Brooks; Shepherd’s Crook in one piece - 1 S Bell, 2 S Bell, 3 S Bell; Thumb Stick in one piece - 1 E Brooks, 2 S Bell, 3 E Brooks; Thumb Stick horn head plain - 1 E Brooks, 2 E Brooks, 3 C Gray; any other thumb stick - 1 E Brooks, 2 C Gray, 3 E Brooks; Novice best crook or stick - 1 C Jackson, 2 C Jackson, 3 C Jackson.

WOMEN’S GROUPS

Table Exhibit - 1 Esk Moor WI (92), 2 Lealholm WI (91.5), 3 Fryup Dale WI (85).

YOUNG FARMERS’ SECTION

Table Exhibit - 1 Loftus, 2 Danby.

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Handwriting Infants - 1 Fynn Little, 2 Ella Campbell, 3 Rosalie Wragg; Handwriting, juniors - 1 Roxanna Dobson, 2 Evie Campbell, 3 Molly Brennan; Original Composition, juniors - 1 Roxanna Dobson, 2 Evie Campbell, 3 Leo Brown; Collage, infants - 1 Rosie Kevan, 2 Ella Campbell, 3 Effie Metcalf; Collage, juniors - 1 Lilli Cole, 2 Evie Craven, 3 Molly Brennan; Painting own choice, infants - 1 Harriet

Atkinson, 2 William Tyreman, 3 Pearl Day; Painting own choice, juniors - 1 Leo Brown, 2 Katie Harland, 3 Molly Brennan; Picture any other medium, infants - 1 Fynn Little, 2 Jake Hellon, 3 Olivia Craven; Picture any other medium, juniors - 1 Oscar Bavister, 2 Charlie Barber, 3 Katie Harland; Picture in any medium, under school age - 1 Meredith Griffin, 2 Nancy Sayer, 3 Philomena Haswell; Picture in any medium, 12 to 16 years - 1 Katie Dobson, 2 Max Dobson; Poster advertising Danby Show - 1 Scarlett Storr, 2 Evie Craven, 3 Ella Campbell; Computer Creation 12 to 16 years - 1 Max Dobson, 2 Daniel Cornforth, 3 Max Dobson; A Greetings Card 12 to 16 years - 1 Katie Dobson, 2 Max Dobson, 3 Abi Poole; A Photograph 11 years and under - 1 Roxanna Dobson, 2 Roxanna Dobson, 3 Naomi Cornforth; A Photograph 12 to 16 years - 1 Daniel Cornforth, 2 Benjamin Talich, 3 Max Dobson; Article made from recycled material - 1 Charlie Dunn, 2 Olivia Peacock, 3 Olivia Peacock; Lego Model - 1 Helena Crosby, 2 Thomas Adamson, 3 George Pinkney; Edible Necklace - 1 Ned Sawyer, 2 Olivia Peacock, 3 Roxanna Dobson; Patchwork item or Sewing - 1 Evie Craven; Decorated Stone 16 years or under - 1 Katie Dobson, 2 Helena Crosby, 3 Max Dobson; Any other Handicraft - 1 Emily King, 2 Daniel Cornforth, 2 Evie Craven; Set recipe - 1 Rosie Kevan, 2 Ryan Thompson, 3 Olivia Peacock; 4 Butterfly Cakes - 1 C Allen, 2 Ty Wheldon, 3 Daniel Cornforth; Four Eggs - 1 Ty Wheldon, 2 Ryan

Thompson, 3 C Allen.

VINTAGE MACHINERY

Hand Tool - 1 (SCYTHE) Richard Glossop, 2 (FORK) Eric Moody, 3 (HAY SPADE) Len Flintoft; Farm Implement 1 (PLOUGH) Deryke Jones, 2 (GRADER) H Watson, 3 (SCRUFFLER) L Brown; Tractor up to 1957 - 1 Peter Thompson, 2 A Yeoman, 3 (FORD FERGUSON) H Watson; Tractor 1958 onwards - 1 (188MF) D Totter, 2 (770DB) S Hudson, 3 (MAJOR) A Yeoman; Stationary Engine 1 (LIGHT) I Fishburn, 2 (RUSTON) Len Flintoft, 3 Harry Laroombe.

MOTORCYCLES

Motorcycles pre-war, up to 1945 - 1 (TRIUMPH H 1922) B Whitehead, 2 (1923 TRIUMPH RICARDO) Chris Bates, 3 (1936 BSA B18) George Dowson; Motorcycles 1945 onwards - 1 (1954 AJS 350 M16) Kw Dowson, 2 (1961 BSA

250C15) Kw Dowson, 3 (1967 VELOSETTE 500) Rodney Wildsmith.

DOG SHOW

Any breed Pedigree Puppy - 1 I McIntyre - Daizy, 2 Milly - Indie, 3 Ms Mason - Alice; Any breed Sporting Dog - 1 L Shaw - Lucy, 2 I McIntyre - Daizy, 3 C Murray - Mabel; Any Non Sporting Dog - 1 P Le Cornu -

Olie, 2 H Miles - Ned, 3 L Shaw - Poppy; Any variety Open - 1 K Witney - Frank, 2 P Gorman - Rocky, 3 Ramsay - Tommy; Cutest Puppy 6 to 12 months - 1 K Charters - Fergus, 2 A Cooper - Gus, 3 L Dickens - Mollie; Prettiest Bitch - 1 Emma - Milly, 2 Lucie - Lula, 3 P Hogg - Susu; Most Handsome Dog - 1 H Miles - Winston, 2 P Gorman - Ted, 3 Malachy - Tommy; Best 6 legs, dog and handler - 1 E Gospel - Pip, 2 Julie - Livvy, 3 L Walker - Lucylou; Dog judge would like to take home - 1 Lucie - Lula, 2 P Gorman - Ted, 2 M Ogden – Little Bram; Dog with Waggiest Tail - 1 A Newham - Ted, 2 C Murray - Mabel, 3 S Franks - Patch; Dog with Nicest Eyes - 1 Emma- Milly, 2 P Hogg - Gypsy, 3 L Walker - Lucylou; Child Handler under 16 - 1 Mason - Mabel, 2 E Gospel - Pip, 3 Felix - Winston; Best Trick - 1 S Franks - Lady, 2 Lucie - Lula; Veteran Dog 7 years or older - 1 L Shaw - Jill, 2 S Franks - Patch, 3 Booth - Toby; Best rescue story - 1 B Sullivan - Flint, 2 S Fountain - Dandy, 3 Booth - Toby.

TROPHY WINNERS

CATTLE

Overall champion dairy highland native and beef section - Mr P James

Mr NW Pearson Westerdale Trophy (Champion Highland) – E Halford

Neil Fletcher Trophy - Caitlin Smith

A and J Maw Trophy – R Thompson

SHEEP

G Coverdale Trophy best sheep in classes 19-29 - Dr and Mrs Horner

T Mortimer Trophy best exhibitor in classes 34-45 - N Harland

Supreme Champion - J Turnbull

Champion Suffolk - Mr and Mrs AR and KJ Rudd

F Boocock best scotch sheep group – J Turnbull

JW Stangoe best scotch sheep – J Turnbull

R Flintoff Memorial Trophy best scotch lamb – J Turnbull

Silver Challenge Cup (Best Swaledale) - A Fawbert

Dave Hansen Memorial Trophy (best group of Swaledale) - A Fawbert

S Boak Trophy best jacob in show- JR Atkinson

J and P Rudsdale best texel in show - Mr James Floyd

HORSES

Cornforth Trophy best agricultural horse in show - FW Richardson and Son

Petch Champion Bowl best female in show - Elaine Keith

Captain EL Watson Trophy best male in show - Paula Thompson

Tynedale Trophy best brood mare - Tom Wren

Ditchley Cleveland Bays - £10 and rosette for best pure bred foal - JG Welford and SD Suell

Best Turned Out sponsored by “The Fox” Roxby - Steve Pullan

Howecot Rosebowl best in hand hunter - LA Wolfenden

Priory Saddlery Trophy for best shetland - L Shimwell

Hawsker Stud best minature yearling – L Thompson

GT Mortimer Trophy most points in mountain and moorland - RJ Rawlinson

In Hand Championship - A Gospel

Shetland Championship — L Shimwell

Ridden Championship - RJ Rawlinson

Overall Championship Supreme Champion – A Gospel

Charles Farrow Trophy shared by Shay Halton (Hayley) and Rosie Hogarth (Leo)

PIGEONS

Best In Show - Silver Birch Stud

RABBITS

Best Rex - JWH Brown

Best Fur - Ranch House Stud

HORTICULTURE

Semple Cup best single vegetable – H Walby

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Padgett Trophy - A Pinkney

Howegate Cup – M Dobson

FLORAL ART

Floral Art Rosebowl best exhibit - Mrs C Gilbraith

HOME BAKING

Myra Cornforth Memorial Trophy winner class 98 598 - Jean Blacklock

HANDICRAFTS

Jean Dowson Silver Goblet for best handmade exhibit winner - Mrs D King

ART

Gladys Clemmit Memorial Trophy - Petra Ditchburn

PHOTOGRAPHY

North Yorkshire Law Trophy - Kirsty Smith

WALKING STICKS

Plaque for best crook or stick Class 144 - E Brooks

WOMEN’S GROUPS

Womens Group Trophy - Esk Moore WI

YOUNG FARMERS SECTION

G Copley Silver Trophy - Loftus

Wehl Cup for most outstanding item from the displays - floral display - Loftus

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Canon Cup winner of 155 - Roxanna Dobson; Beryl Mason Memorial Cup for the most original entry for age 5-11 class - Lilli Cole.