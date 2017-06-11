This year’s White Lily Ball “exceeds all others”

There was a great turnout at the White Lily Ball this year as hundreds donned their best frocks and suits to support a worthwhile cause at Whitby Pavilion.

The night featured a raffle, auction from Richardson and Smith, live music and stunning food.

White Lily Ball 2017 - Ceri Oakes Photography

Around £3,000 was raised on the night, bringing the total for the year to around £6,000.

Lucy Bowes, who organises the event along with Emma Ward, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Whitby Pavilion and all the local businesses who supported the event.

“We have already booked the Pavilion again for next year’s ball, which will be on June 1.”

Winifred Craig, from Staithes, who attended the ball added: “Over the years, we have attended these balls at various venues but this one exceeded all.

“The ballroom with its beautifully adorned tables were out of this world.

“Congratulations to the organisers. A lot of hard work had gone into this first-class evening entertainment, resulting in much-needed money raised for charity.”

Pictures by Ceri Oakes.