'They really did save us' - Whitby mum's thanks to rescuers who pulled baby from blazing car

A Whitby mother has said she will be forever grateful to courageous motorists who pulled her and her four-month-old baby from her burning car, moments before it burst into ﬂames.

Savannah Hall, 22, who works at The Dolphin Pub on Bridge Street, was left injured and helpless in the inferno after a vehicle travelling towards Whitby collided with her on the A171.

But the “immense” courage of passers-by saved the pair, preventing a tragic outcome before the vehicle was engulfed in ﬂames.

“It was really scary,” Savannah said. “It was my baby's screams I couldn’t cope with, I just wanted to get him out.

“One of the helpers got in the car with me when it was on fire. They really did save our lives."

Her mother, 40-year-old Sardia Hall Frankland, was waiting for the pair to turn up to their caravan at Primrose Valley, and had a sinking feeling when she heard about a crash on the A171.

“I knew Savannah had set off– it got to about 11 o’clock and I thought ‘where is she’, so I started ringing her.

“I saw on Facebook about a collision and like every mother I just panicked.”

Desperate for information, Sardia phoned the police, where the devastating news was delivered that Savannah and Harley had been involved in the crash. On hearing the news she was physically sick. Sardia added: “I said to her dad ‘get your shoes on, we need to go and see her’.”

She added that the family will be eternally grateful to the rescuers who courageously put themselves at risk to save the pair, saying: “Savannah has been in touch with them, we all want to really thank them, we will always be in their debt.”

The collision, happened when a blue Vauxhall Vectra hit Savannah’s grey VW Golf, on the A171 at Normanby, at around 10am last Saturday.

Savannah’s car caught fire when it came to rest on the grass verge.

Traffic Sergeant John Lumbard, of the Roads Policing Group said: “Due to the brave actions of members of the public, both mum and her child were rescued from the car before it was engulfed in flames. Thankfully the baby boy was uninjured.

“I sincerely thank all those who stopped at the scene to assist during this extremely dangerous situation. They showed immense courage and their quick actions almost certainly prevented a tragic outcome.”

Savannah, was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with a serious leg injury. She has since undergone an operation, but her injuries are expected to be potentially life-changing.

An 18-year-old man from Scarborough, who was a passenger in the Vectra, suffered serious internal and arm injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the same hospital. His condition was described as “very poorly”.

The driver of the Vectra, a 36-year-old man from Scarborough, also received treatment at the hospital for a foot injury before being discharged. He is the stepfather of the 18-year-old man.

Police are keen to trace any witnesses who may have witnessed the collision or recall seeing the two vehicles prior to the incident.

The driver of a car, which was travelling behind a HGV tanker and in front of the VW Golf travelling in the direction of Scarborough from Whitby, has now come forward as a witness.

If you can help the investigation, please call the police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Huw Walkey or the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12170166359 when passing on information.