The Whitby show where bad triumphs over good

Villains including Captain Hook, The Wicked Stepmother, Cruella De Vil and Maleficent Camp were banged up in Storybrooke Prison as part of a workshop in Whitby.

The workshop directed by Camp Colebrooke Principal Chris Colebrooke ran for five days and resulted in a spectacular 25-minute performance followed by a Not So Spooky Halloween party.

Office Nix (Summer Wilson) isn't scared of Cruella de Vil.

The story, written and directed by Chris, featured well-known villains longing to break free from the prison they had been sent to, by the Fairy Godmother and the rest of the Fairy Council.

“Villains have always been my favourite part of the story,” said Chris, “so it was absolutely fantastic to have a stage of 26 kids as my favourite villains.”

The villains were successful in stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and finding their happily ever afters, led by Maleficent played by Imogen Peagam - their story didn’t have the usual ending of good being triumphant - but with the villains finally winning.

“I talked it out with the kids from our classes, and we all thought what a way to spice up the script, than have the good guys turning bad - especially since it was Halloween,” added Chris.

Camp Colebrooke is now getting ready for its third Showcase, the yearly company show which, for the first time, will be open to the public. It takes place at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday February 17.