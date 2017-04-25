The Voice auditions are coming to Scarborough

ITV's The Voice are holding auditions in Scarborough to find talent for the new series of the popular show.

Scarborough musicians are encouraged to go along to perform in front of talent scouts at Everley Country House Cafe, Hackness on May 16.

People auditioning will get the chance to receive useful advice from the talent scouts who will talk to each participant.

Successful singers will then be a step closer to appearing on the live shows of the seventh series where they will audition to The Voice judges, who last year were will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale.

The auditions will begin at 8pm and will be run on a first come first served basis.

The Voice UK is open to solo and duo artists, all musical styles and competitors must be 16 or over before October 1.

For more information go to www.itv.com/thevoice