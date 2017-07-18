The stage is set for Whitby Rising

The stage is set for the hotly-anticipated music festival, Whitby Rising, which comes to town on Saturday.

The event held at Stripes Farm will see a host of big acts play before the crowd, led by Castleton born singer-songwriter, Alistair Griffin.

The line-up includes: Beth McCarthy, Kings of Queen, The Gary Barlow Experience, Gurly Wurlys and many more. There will also other activities including 5-a-side, a kidzone, karaoke and local stalls.

Alistair said: “It’s a bigger festival this year, with more bands and acts from near and far, and more things to do for kids and adults. Plus you can camp on Saturday night to get that authentic festival experience!

“It’s a chance to shine a light on Whitby for its talent, its character and its culture. As we look to grow the festival, the community will always be at the heart of the event. We want to build it together.”

Whitby Rising will also be supporting the charity, Wetwheels Yorkshire.

Alistair added: “Each year Whitby Rising will look to support a local cause, and this year the festival is raising money for Wetwheels Yorkshire. The charity provides disabled people with the chance to access the sea using specially modified, fully accessible powerboats. The charity hopes to get a boat in Whitby harbour very soon.”

Tickets are available from Abigails on Flowergate or online at: thelittleboxoffice.com/whitbyrising. They are priced at £22 for adults, £11 for under 18s with under 12s free.

Gates open at 11am. All information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WhitbyRising.