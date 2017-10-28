The Magpie recipe - Cod and Pumpkin Orecchiette

Serves four

Ingredients

4 x 200g cod loin, 8 slices, Parma ham, 600g Pumpkin flesh, 1 thumb ginger (grated), 1 clove garlic (crushed), 1 medium onion (roughly chopped), 250ml vegetable stock, 50ml double cream, 2 red chillies (finely sliced), 50g pinenuts, 50g butter, 1 tablespoon Parsley (chopped), 200g Wenslydale cheese (crumbled), 300g Orecchiette, toasted breadcrumbs to finish, oil to cook

Method

Heat a little oil in a deep pan and add the onion and garlic, cook over a medium heat until softened slightly add the pumpkin, ginger and stock. Bring to the boil and place on a lid and reduce to a simmer, cook for 15 minutes or until the pumpkin is soft.

Remove the pan from the heat and using either a stick blender or food processor blitz until smooth, add the cream and season to taste. Set aside to keep warm.

For the cod, wrap each piece in 2 slices of Parma ham, heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the fish.

Over a high heat seal the pieces of fish all the way around before placing the pan of fish into a preheated oven (gas8,220oc) for about 6-8 minutes.

Cook the Orecchiette as instructed on the packet, once cooked drain off the water and put the pasta back into the pan and add the pumpkin, place back onto the heat to ensure it is hot.

In a little saute pan, melt the butter and add the finely sliced chillies and pine nuts.

Saute until the chillies are soft and the pinenuts are golden, then add the chopped parsley.

To serve, divide the pasta between four bowls, sit on the roasted Cod, sprinkle over the Wenslydale, spoon over that the pinenut and chilli butter then finish with the toasted breadcrumbs.