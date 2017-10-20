The latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated).

Danielle Gerada, 34, of Queen Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £260 compensation for four counts of criminal damage.

Steven Noble, 33, of North Marine Road: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £6 compensation for theft.

Aaron Griffiths, 18, of Oxcliff: Disqualified from driving for 12 months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to one count of theft, driving without insurance and drug driving.

Michelle Atkinson, 34, of Westbourne Grove: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for three counts of theft and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Liz Cook, 47, of Arbour Way, Norton: Driving record endorsed with six points and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to failing to stop after an accident, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Samantha Stroughair, 39, of Roxby Terrace, Thornton-le-Dale: Disqualified from driving for 21 months and ordered to pay a £406 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drink driving.

Samuel Wagstaff, 40, of Colescliff Road: Ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for being in possession of heroin.

Aaron Goodwin, 26, of Caledonia Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting a constable.

Kyle Deighton, 21, of Primrose Valley Road, Filey: One year restraining order made, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for breaching a non-molestation order.

Ian Lickes, 48, of New Queen Street: Ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Mark Loat, 31, of Vine Street: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years and ordered to pay £207.96 in compensation for criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.

Kevin Varley, 45, of Raleigh Street: Ordered to pay an £80 fine, £90 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of theft.

Ronald Avey, 65, of Scalby Road: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for using threatening behaviour.

Michael Toulson, 46, of Albemarle Crescent: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of theft.

Craig Dixon, 47, of Castle Cliffs Court: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Laura Healey, 32, of Eastway, Eastfield: Disqualified from driving for two years, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drink driving.

William Backhouse, 22, of Whin Green, Sleights: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for three counts of drug driving.

Abi Scott, 22, of Sweetbecks Close: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting one count of criminal damage.

Richard Simmons, 44, of Prospect Road: Disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Nadine Firth, 52, of Normanby Terrace, Whitby: Ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £285 costs after being found guilty of flytipping.

Jamal Al-Khayat, 34, of Borough Cliffe Road: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, two-year restraining order made, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay a

£115 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to two counts of theft, assault by beating, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Nurul Alam, 47, of Castle Road: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for speeding.

Robert Chinchen, 28, of Woodland Avenue: Community order made and ordered to pay a £45 compensation, £85 surcharge and £200 costs after being found guilty of one count of theft.

Paul Dickenson, 38, of Wheatfields Court, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for harassment.

Andrew Bayes, 34, of Mount Park Road: Ordered to pay a £92 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of being in possession of amphetamine.

James Bedford, 24, of Princess Royal Terrace: Ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to being drunk and disorderly.

Mark Johnson, 41, of Commercial Street: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of being in possession of cannabis.

Alan Rogers, 30, of Longwestgate: Ordered to pay a £40 fine, £27.50 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for theft.

Chloe McLeod, 24, of Barrowcliff Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £25 compensation for assaulting a constable and being drunk and disorderly.

Adrian Smith, 25, of Wheatfields Court, Eastfield: Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Joseph Thomas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs for criminal damage.

Julian Webster, 41, of Woodlands View, Thornton-le-Dale: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drink driving.

Nina Smith, 37, of Muston Road, Filey: Jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for theft, assault by beating and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Lauren Shimells, 21, of Friar’s Way: Jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £25.50 compensation after pleading guilty to two counts of theft and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Marcin Siudem, 34, of Grosvenor Road: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Shane Bladen, 38, of Ramshill Road: Discharged conditionally for six months, two-year restraining order imposed and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to using threatening behaviour.

Tracie Weatherill, 31, of Laburnum Road, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for two years and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £625 costs for assault by beating.

